Emil August Lindstrand

Ninety-two years at the same household is indeed a long time and we would like to thank all his Ridge Road neighbors, past and present. You were all like family to him and we are forever grateful for the time you took to share your life with Emil. He loved Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church in Queensbury and all his friends he made through the years. It was a very special place for him, his home away from home if you will. Thank you ALL for making it that way for him. He enjoyed being with his Lodge and with the friends he made there. He had a lot of good-time stories about the lodge and would not hesitate to tell you about them. He took his membership seriously and liked going to the meetings, helping or just going out to eat with the guys.