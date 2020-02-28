March 20, 1927 — Feb. 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Emil August Lindstrand, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville.
Emil was born March 20, 1927, and was the son of Nils and Olga Lindstrand, who had emigrated to this area from Sweden. He was the youngest of their ten children and was born on Ridge Road in Queensbury, where he lived in their family home his entire life. Emil was the family’s last man standing of that generation.
As an Army Veteran, he recently began participating in speaking about his, and others’, service to many schoolchildren. He would go to their classrooms and give a short presentation and then answer their questions. His love of children made these visits very enjoyable for him. He appeared in many veteran events and even as one of the Grand Marshalls of the Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade.
Emil worked for the old A&P Markets originally and then spent most of his working life as a machinist in the local paper industries.
Emil loved to volunteer, and you would see him lending a hand for any good cause. His church, lodges, the Balloon Festival with the lodge and many, many, more.
Emil was baptized and a lifelong member of Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and Lay Minister for many years. A special thank you and prayers to his Pastor Jeanette Mann for all her care and compassion for Emil.
Emil was also a Freemason, a member and officer of the Queensbury Lodge 121 of Free & Accepted Masons OM for 22 years and was awarded the Prestigious Dedicated Service Award by The Lodge. He was also a member of the Warrensburg Royal Arch Chapter 325, who presented him with the Meritorious Companion Award last year. He also served as a longtime trustee of the Queensbury Masonic Historical Society.
Emil was predeceased by his parents and all nine of his brothers and sisters, Mary Lindstrand, Rena Dastalto, Ruth Gasperi, Ellen Gonyea and his brothers, Ernest Lindstrand, Harry Lindstrand, Henry “Red” Lindstrand, Nelson Lindstrand and Eric “Rocky” Lindstrand.
He is survived by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who are far too numerous to mention here, but are acknowledged for being there for Emil when he needed it.
Ninety-two years at the same household is indeed a long time and we would like to thank all his Ridge Road neighbors, past and present. You were all like family to him and we are forever grateful for the time you took to share your life with Emil. He loved Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church in Queensbury and all his friends he made through the years. It was a very special place for him, his home away from home if you will. Thank you ALL for making it that way for him. He enjoyed being with his Lodge and with the friends he made there. He had a lot of good-time stories about the lodge and would not hesitate to tell you about them. He took his membership seriously and liked going to the meetings, helping or just going out to eat with the guys.
The family would like to thank the High Peaks Hospice and the Haynes House of Hope in Granville for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave Emil. There’s a special place in heaven for those people who volunteer there.
Contributions in his loving memory may be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832 or to the Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 1919 Sanford Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
At his request, a graveside service will be held in the spring at Friends Cemetery, located on the corner of Ridge and Cronin Road in Queensbury. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Masonic Lodge in Queensbury.
We will miss him deeply.
