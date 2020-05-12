Emerson W. "Emy" Cowles, Jr.
CORINTH – Emerson W. “Emy” Cowles Jr., 86, a lifelong resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at The Pines in Glens Falls, following a short-term illness.

Born on Jan. 17, 1934 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Emerson W. Cowles Sr. and Ruth (Brooks) Cowles, and attended Corinth Central School.

In 1951, he joined the United States Army, where he served as a paratrooper in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953.

Emy then married the love of his life, MaryLou DeLoriea, on June 20, 1954 in Saratoga Springs. The couple resided in Corinth for many years, where he owned and operated Emy’s Body Shop. Emy was known for his excellent body work, and personality to match. MaryLou passed away February 19, 1991 following 36 years of marriage.

He was an avid golfer and member of the Brookhaven Golf Course and Bend of the River. He also was a member of several golf and bowling leagues over the years.

Emy was a loving and generous husband, father and friend, and was known to be quite the jokester.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was predeceased by two children, Michele “Shelly” Atwell and Emerson W. “Emy” Cowles III; and four siblings, Harry Cowles, Billy Cowles, Maggie Holland, and Gary Cowles.

Survivors include one daughter, Berta “BJ” Cowles of Palm Springs, Florida; one son-in-law, Joseph Atwell of Monticello, Indiana; three grandchildren, Joseph Atwell II (DJ) of San Diego, California, Jenna Naatz (Ben) of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Lauren Alger (James) of Corinth; five siblings, Betty Turner of South Glens Falls, Rita Mosher (Ron) of Corinth, Belinda Hull (Rick) of Warrensburg, S. Adrienne Hull of Queensbury, and Warren Cowles (Pat) of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.

The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at The Jesse for their sincere compassion and quality care throughout Emy’s 18 years of residency.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter or the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

