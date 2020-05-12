Jan. 17, 1934 — May 8, 2020
CORINTH – Emerson W. “Emy” Cowles Jr., 86, a lifelong resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at The Pines in Glens Falls, following a short-term illness.
Born on Jan. 17, 1934 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Emerson W. Cowles Sr. and Ruth (Brooks) Cowles, and attended Corinth Central School.
In 1951, he joined the United States Army, where he served as a paratrooper in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Emy then married the love of his life, MaryLou DeLoriea, on June 20, 1954 in Saratoga Springs. The couple resided in Corinth for many years, where he owned and operated Emy’s Body Shop. Emy was known for his excellent body work, and personality to match. MaryLou passed away February 19, 1991 following 36 years of marriage.
He was an avid golfer and member of the Brookhaven Golf Course and Bend of the River. He also was a member of several golf and bowling leagues over the years.
Emy was a loving and generous husband, father and friend, and was known to be quite the jokester.
Besides his wife and his parents, he was predeceased by two children, Michele “Shelly” Atwell and Emerson W. “Emy” Cowles III; and four siblings, Harry Cowles, Billy Cowles, Maggie Holland, and Gary Cowles.
Survivors include one daughter, Berta “BJ” Cowles of Palm Springs, Florida; one son-in-law, Joseph Atwell of Monticello, Indiana; three grandchildren, Joseph Atwell II (DJ) of San Diego, California, Jenna Naatz (Ben) of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Lauren Alger (James) of Corinth; five siblings, Betty Turner of South Glens Falls, Rita Mosher (Ron) of Corinth, Belinda Hull (Rick) of Warrensburg, S. Adrienne Hull of Queensbury, and Warren Cowles (Pat) of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.
The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at The Jesse for their sincere compassion and quality care throughout Emy’s 18 years of residency.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter or the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.