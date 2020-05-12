× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 17, 1934 — May 8, 2020

CORINTH – Emerson W. “Emy” Cowles Jr., 86, a lifelong resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at The Pines in Glens Falls, following a short-term illness.

Born on Jan. 17, 1934 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Emerson W. Cowles Sr. and Ruth (Brooks) Cowles, and attended Corinth Central School.

In 1951, he joined the United States Army, where he served as a paratrooper in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953.

Emy then married the love of his life, MaryLou DeLoriea, on June 20, 1954 in Saratoga Springs. The couple resided in Corinth for many years, where he owned and operated Emy’s Body Shop. Emy was known for his excellent body work, and personality to match. MaryLou passed away February 19, 1991 following 36 years of marriage.

He was an avid golfer and member of the Brookhaven Golf Course and Bend of the River. He also was a member of several golf and bowling leagues over the years.

Emy was a loving and generous husband, father and friend, and was known to be quite the jokester.