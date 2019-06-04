Emerson L. DeKalb

September 9, 1932 — June 2, 2019
GRANVILLE – Emerson Lee DeKalb, 86, passed away at home on his farm on June 2, 2019, following a long illness.
Emerson was born on Sept. 9, 1932 in Granville, the son of the late Clinton E and Pearl I. (Lee) DeKalb.
Emerson was a graduate of Granville High School. Upon graduation, he and his cousin set off on travels that would take them to 49 of 50 states. They decided before settling down to life’s commitments they wanted an adventure to last a lifetime. When they ran out of funds, they would seek employment wherever they were, in order to continue their adventure.
Upon his return, he married Rosetta Bourn. Emerson started his own farm, a mere mile or so from his family farm. At first, he tried to work a day job at Telescope and farm in his off time. But that proved too much, even for someone who was as hard a worker as he was. He left Telescope and worked full time on his own farm, where he literally spent the rest of his life.
As farmers tend to, Emerson lived the out of doors. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He also liked to hike throughout the area. But without a doubt, Emerson loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was working so hard when his own children were growing up, he missed out on lots of day to day life events, but he wasn’t going to miss out on those with his grandchildren.
Emerson was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Tyler Matthew DeKalb; and his beloved wife, Rosetta.
He is survived by his three children, Debra (Cyrus) Dunbar, Clinton (Johnna) DeKalb and Marcy (Eric) Ferrin, all of Granville. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Ryan (Samantha), Nicholas (Olivia), Jamie, Cody, Jennifer Rose, Cameron Lee, Devin (Natsumi), Erin, Kimberly (John), Alexis, Brennan, Briana, Ayva, Julie and Jayze; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Freida Wilson, Cathy Freudland, Ken, Roger and Donald (Sharon) DeKalb and Dorothy (Richard) Parker; in addition to numerous in-laws.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, June 5, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.
Those wishing to remember Emerson may make memorial contributions to St Jude’s Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
