June 20, 1935—Nov. 1, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Emerson L. Chapple, 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls with his friend Gloria Shufon by his side.

He was born June 20, 1935 in Plattsburgh, NY the son of the late William and Dora Chapple.

Emerson was a drag racing enthusiast and competitor. He was the recipient of countless awards along the Eastern Seaboard and Canada. He was a talented auto mechanic and ran Chapple Auto Exchange for 30 years. He was a member of the Fraters Motorcycle Club and had been a proud Harley-Davidson owner. Emerson took his last trip to Bike Week in Laconia, NH, riding at age 86.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Chapple; two sisters, Frances Trombley and Dorothy Kemp; and his brother, Warren Chapple.

Survivors include his beloved Gloria Shufon of Cambridge, NY; two sons: Wayne (Tracy) Chapple and Dennis Chapple, all of Schuylerville; two grandchildren: Tracy and Joseph Chapple; one great-granddaughter, Khloe Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Visitation will follow the service on Thursday at the funeral home until 7 p.m.

Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made in memory of Emerson to the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 21 Danforth St., Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.

