Emelina Abraham Palamar
Emelina Abraham Palamar

Emelina Abraham Palamar

Feb. 11, 1943—July 14, 2021

LUZERNE — Emelina Abraham Palamar, 78, of Luzerne, was called home, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 with her loving family at her side.

She was born February 11, 1943 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Felix S. Abraham-Antonetti and Emelina Pagan Ocasio.

Emelina graduated from Ponce High School in Puerto Rico and then went on to earn her nursing degree at Ponce Vocational School in 1962. She moved to NYC in 1964 and went to work, as a Licensed Practical Nurse, at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn, NY.

In 1991, she and her husband, Mike, moved upstate to Luzerne. She then went to work as an LPN at Westmount Health Facility for several years.

Emelina was a fabulous cook and enjoyed watching old game shows, loved being in the comfort of her home and spending time with her grandchildren. Emelina will tremendously be missed by her loving family.

Survivors include her husband, Mike of 40 years, whom she married April 2, 1980 in Manhattan. She also is survived by her children, Tracy Sandoval, Dennis Sandoval and Jean Palamar and her significant other, James Banner; her three grandchildren, Kyra Byrne, Khloe Banner and Kaleb Banner; along with her brothers, Felix Abraham, Jose Abraham, Moises Abraham and Angel Figueroa and her sister, Magda Abraham Blasini.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 am Monday, July 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George.

Family and friends may call from 4 – 6 pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and from 10 am until the time of Mass at Sacred Heart Church.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

