Feb. 11, 1943—July 14, 2021

LUZERNE — Emelina Abraham Palamar, 78, of Luzerne, was called home, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 with her loving family at her side.

She was born February 11, 1943 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Felix S. Abraham-Antonetti and Emelina Pagan Ocasio.

Emelina graduated from Ponce High School in Puerto Rico and then went on to earn her nursing degree at Ponce Vocational School in 1962. She moved to NYC in 1964 and went to work, as a Licensed Practical Nurse, at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn, NY.

In 1991, she and her husband, Mike, moved upstate to Luzerne. She then went to work as an LPN at Westmount Health Facility for several years.

Emelina was a fabulous cook and enjoyed watching old game shows, loved being in the comfort of her home and spending time with her grandchildren. Emelina will tremendously be missed by her loving family.