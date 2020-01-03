Feb. 22, 1939 — Dec. 31, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Emelie M. Blondin, 80, of Warren Street, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Feb. 22, 1939 in Hudson Falls and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Cleophus and Nellie (Holcomb) Duval.

Emelie was a proud graduate of St. Anne’s High School in Albany.

For almost 20 years, she was a seamstress at J&J Lingerie in Glens Falls.

Emelie loved being a fulltime mom. Her children were blessed that many days they came home from school to the smell of fresh baked goods. She was known for making the best perogies. Emelie enjoyed knitting and making afghans for her family. When she wasn’t creating beautiful blankets, Emelie worked on crossword puzzles. She also had a passion for reading, having filled her home with hundreds of books.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Blondin; and her siblings, Nellie, Melina, Armand, Clifford, Ray, George and Andre.