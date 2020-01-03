Feb. 22, 1939 — Dec. 31, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Emelie M. Blondin, 80, of Warren Street, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on Feb. 22, 1939 in Hudson Falls and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Cleophus and Nellie (Holcomb) Duval.
Emelie was a proud graduate of St. Anne’s High School in Albany.
For almost 20 years, she was a seamstress at J&J Lingerie in Glens Falls.
Emelie loved being a fulltime mom. Her children were blessed that many days they came home from school to the smell of fresh baked goods. She was known for making the best perogies. Emelie enjoyed knitting and making afghans for her family. When she wasn’t creating beautiful blankets, Emelie worked on crossword puzzles. She also had a passion for reading, having filled her home with hundreds of books.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Blondin; and her siblings, Nellie, Melina, Armand, Clifford, Ray, George and Andre.
Survivors include her children, Bernard Blondin of South Glens Falls, Theresa Murphy of Queensbury, Robert Blondin of Hudson Falls, Emily Butler and her husband, Dale of Hudson Falls and Brian Blondin and his wife, Lynn of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Shaun Murphy and his husband, Clifford of Pennsylvania, Kerri Leddick and her husband, Michael of North Carolina, Jay Butler and his wife, Sierra of Hudson Falls, Matthew Butler of Glens Falls and MacKenzie Blondin of NYC; two great-grandchildren; her brother, Pierre Duval and his wife, Pauline, of Hartford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Emelie’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations in Emelie’s name be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.