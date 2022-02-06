Elzabet (Benczik) Musits

Feb. 5, 1926—Jan. 29, 2022

Elizabet (Benczik) Musits passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022, in Glens Falls Hospital. Born on February 5, 1926, in Ivanc, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Antal and Julianna (Nehmeth) Benczik.

On Oct. 23, 1952, she married Bela Musits, who predeceased her in 2007. She was also predeceased by her infant son, Gyorgy in 1956, and her brother, Antal Benczik in 2020. She is survived by her son, Bela L. Musits (Elaine) of Queensbury, NY; her daughter Elizabeth Severt of Eden, NC; and her brother, Lajos Benczik of Budapest, Hungary.

Elizabet has three grandchildren: Jason S. Musits (Cara) of Greenfield Center, NY; Andrew N. Musits (Katelyn) of Barrington, RI; and Sierra Severt of Eden, NC. She is also the proud great-grandmother to: Nina Juliet and Madeline Jane Musits of Greenfield Center, NY and June Elizabet Musits of Barrington, RI.

Elizabet, her husband Bela, and their son immigrated to the United States in 1956 during the Hungarian Revolution. They initially settled in Allentown, PA, and subsequently moved to New York state and then to North Carolina. She moved to the Queensbury area five years ago to be closer to her family and great-grandchildren.

She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and always enjoyed sharing stories about life in Hungary. Elizabet shared many Hungarian traditions with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and an excellent cook, always making Hungarian meals and desserts which everyone loved.

Elizabet cherished her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She would ask about them every day and would fondly talk about them all the time.

Her family is grateful to the staff at The Terrace at The Glen at Hiland Meadows for the compassionate care given to Elizabet. She valued the friendships she made among staff and residents while she was there.

Elizabet’s wish was to not have any services at her passing. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in memory of Elizabet Musits to the Glen at Hiland Meadows-Life Fund, Att: Richelle Ives-Archard, 71 Longview Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www. bakerfuneralhome.com.