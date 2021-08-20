Aug. 23, 1930—Aug. 17, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Elwyn “Whit” Whitford, 90, of Burgoyne Avenue, went into the arms of the Lord on August 17, 2021 at The Pines in Glens Falls.
Born on August 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Wallace and Mabel Whitford.
Following high school, Whit enlisted in the US Navy. He proudly served his country as a 2nd class Petty Officer on the USS Macon, where he was known as a shellback, for crossing the equator. Whit was highly decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Ribbon. For his service in the Arctic Circle, he received a Blue Nose Certificate.
On January 8, 1955, he married the love of his life, Mary Bain in Putnam. She passed away on September 6, 2015, after 61 wonderful years.
For over 35 years, Whit was employed at General Electric Company in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.
He was a servant of the Lord, faithfully attending the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Whit was also a proud member of the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574.
His life was defined by his faith, his love of country and especially his love of family. Whit cherished the memories he made with his wife and his granddaughters.
Survivors include his two granddaughters: Crystal Whitford-Thompson and her husband, Dan of Fort Edward and Laura Whitford of Hudson Falls; his cousin, Bud Whitford; his brother-in-law, Charlie Bain and his wife, Donna; and several other wonderful family members and friends.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., following the calling hour, with Rev. Kevin Gebo of the Truthville Baptist Church, officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Union Cemetery, 42 Hummingbird Way, Port Henry, NY.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Legion Post 575, 72 Pearl Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
