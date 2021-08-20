Aug. 23, 1930—Aug. 17, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Elwyn “Whit” Whitford, 90, of Burgoyne Avenue, went into the arms of the Lord on August 17, 2021 at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born on August 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Wallace and Mabel Whitford.

Following high school, Whit enlisted in the US Navy. He proudly served his country as a 2nd class Petty Officer on the USS Macon, where he was known as a shellback, for crossing the equator. Whit was highly decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Ribbon. For his service in the Arctic Circle, he received a Blue Nose Certificate.

On January 8, 1955, he married the love of his life, Mary Bain in Putnam. She passed away on September 6, 2015, after 61 wonderful years.

For over 35 years, Whit was employed at General Electric Company in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.

He was a servant of the Lord, faithfully attending the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Whit was also a proud member of the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574.