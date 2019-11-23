Oct. 17, 1933 — Nov. 20, 2019 FORT EDWARD — Elwyn “Al” Sumner, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Roland V. and Eva (Barker) Sumner Sr.
Al married the love of his life, Carole Lundgren on Aug. 14, 1954 in Sandy Creek, New York. They spent 64 years together until her passing in July of 2017. He worked for General Electric Co. in Hudson Falls with 37 years of service, retiring in 1985. Al was a trustee for the Sandy Hill/Fort Edward Union Cemetery and was formerly active in the Fort Edward Food Pantry at the Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Fort Edward and was a 3rd Degree Knight. Al took a lot of pride in his yard and enjoyed gardening. He especially enjoyed his family and the many family gatherings.
In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by his son, Mark Sumner; his sister, Frances Wright (Bradley); and his brothers, Roland Jr (Peg) and Douglas Sumner (Mary).
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Cathy Bowe and her significant other, Harry Mumblo, Matt Sumner and his wife, Mary Kay; his eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Linda Sumner; his brother, Sterling “Porky” Sumner (Jean); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Powhida, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow the services at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donation in Al’s name can be made to American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Sandy Hill/Fort Edward Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to thank the First Responders, the police department and employees at Glens Falls National Bank for their care and concern.
