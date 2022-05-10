HARTFORD — On May 7, 2022, Elva Byrnes passed away at the age of 91.

She was born in Canada, the daughter of the late Henry and Lillian (Garnet) Galbraith. For most of her life, she lived in New Jersey before relocating to Lake George to be closer to family.

During her time in Lake George, she managed McEnaney’s Lincoln Log Colony for 25 years before moving to Hartford to live with her daughter.

Elva enjoyed doing word search puzzles, reading, loved cooking, baking and was especially known for her cookies. Everyone looked forward to these. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved having them around and making her smile.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Arthur Byrnes, who passed away in 1990, her son-in-law, Thomas Cushing, her sister, Gloria Schmidt and her brother, Andrew Galbraith also passed away before her.

Elva was the mother of Daniel (Lynn) Byrnes, Harold (Zully) Byrnes, Kathleen Cushing and Brian (Patricia) Byrnes; she is also survived by nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street, Lake George, NY 12845.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00–6:00 p.m. today (Tuesday, May 10, 2022) at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.