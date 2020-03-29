Dec. 3, 1919 — March 25, 2020
POTTERSVILLE — Elsie O. Benz, 100, of Pottersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was born Dec. 3, 1919 in Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of the late Thomas and Annie (Cochran) Savage.
Elsie was a faithful communicant of St. Isaac Jogues Church in Chestertown. She never missed a mass.
You have free articles remaining.
While living in Florida she worked at the Daytona International Raceway for many years. At the age of 95, she decided to move to Pottersville to enjoy the company of her friend of 35 years, Louise.
Her enjoyments included walking on the beach, crocheting and BINGO. Elsie was an avid reader and loved playing SkipBo and shopping with Louise.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Herman Winch Sr; her second husband, Duke Benz; two sons, Paul and Russell Winch and all of her brothers and sisters predeceased her.
Survivors include her sons, Herman Winch Sr. of Massachusetts and Peter Winch of New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Paul Winch and Kimberly Gervis; along with several great grandchildren and her longtime friend, Louise Trudsoe of Pottersville.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.