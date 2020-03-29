Dec. 3, 1919 — March 25, 2020

POTTERSVILLE — Elsie O. Benz, 100, of Pottersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was born Dec. 3, 1919 in Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of the late Thomas and Annie (Cochran) Savage.

Elsie was a faithful communicant of St. Isaac Jogues Church in Chestertown. She never missed a mass.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While living in Florida she worked at the Daytona International Raceway for many years. At the age of 95, she decided to move to Pottersville to enjoy the company of her friend of 35 years, Louise.

Her enjoyments included walking on the beach, crocheting and BINGO. Elsie was an avid reader and loved playing SkipBo and shopping with Louise.

In addition to her parents, her first husband, Herman Winch Sr; her second husband, Duke Benz; two sons, Paul and Russell Winch and all of her brothers and sisters predeceased her.

Survivors include her sons, Herman Winch Sr. of Massachusetts and Peter Winch of New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Paul Winch and Kimberly Gervis; along with several great grandchildren and her longtime friend, Louise Trudsoe of Pottersville.