Elsie McGraw

May 12, 1931 — May 26, 2019
GRANVILLE — Elsie Mae (Priest) McGraw, 88, passed through heaven’s gates May 26, 2019 at her home, while being cared for by her loving family.
Elsie was born on May 12, 1931 in Granville, the daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Williams) Priest.
Though she was Mrs. McGraw to the world, she was best known as mom or gram. Her home was her comfort place. All were welcome there. She loved flowers, cards, pictures and having a cup of coffee or tea with anyone who stopped to visit. But easily, her greatest love was her children and their children.
Elsie was the proverbial “party girl”. She was always planning parties and family gatherings. Her favorite being an Easter party, which not only was for her family but any children who wanted to attend. She and her husband always had a vegetable garden which she loved tending. When her daughters were young with long hair, each one left the house for church or school with braids. Loads of laundry were washed daily using a ringer washer and her clothes line. She did always enjoy a good game of horseshoes and joined in the baseball or whatever games her children were playing. She was a hands-on mom who participated in any way she could in her children’s lives, including helping with homework.
Though she has her own baseball team (14 children) her favorite major league team was the Mets and she always cheered for whomever was the underdog football team that year. Yes, she made bets with her family and frequently came out the winner.
Elsie was a two-star mom and two-star gram with two sons and two grandsons who served in the military.
She loved her country, her faith in God, her husband and her children and children’s children.
Elsie will also be remembered for the care she provided to many other family’s children. She was honored to be chosen as a godmother for one of the children she cared for.
Elsie was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Louis, Raymond, Jay and Bill Priest, Peggy Bernard, Lorena Rogers and Shirley Wescott; her grandson, Jimmer McGraw; and her loving husband, John. Survivors are her 14 children, Margaret Lynn Jones and her companion, Greg Squires, of Argyle, Michael J. McGraw (Lorna) of Argyle, Patsy Bradway (Rocky) of North Creek, Rickey McGraw (Star) of Granville, David McGraw (Kathy) of Granville, Gerald W. McGraw (Melissa) of Rutland, James B. McGraw (Diana) of Granville, Kathaleen Hoyt (Phil) of Granville, Janet McGraw and her companion, George Bushee, of Manchester, Vermont, Ann Hammond (Bill) of Granville, Jacquelin McGraw and her husband, David Buck, of W. Pawlet, Sharon Alkurabi of Saratoga, Douglas McGraw (Sandra) of Granville and Paula J. Mead (Rick) of Poultney, Vermont. She is also survived by Steven Lee (Diane), whom she loved as a son.
She was blessed with her 67 grandchildren, Eileen Perron (Keith), Robert Jones (Kim), Karen Jones, Michele McGraw, Marlene Noonan (Gregg), Rocky Bradway Jr., Tonya Bradway, Jeremiah Bradway (Casey), Christopher McGraw (Heather), Joshua McGraw, Shannon Talmadge (Scott), Kelly Brophy (Thomas), Gerry McGraw (Kerri), Shawn McGraw (Beth), John Michael McGraw (Jess), Laura Eaton (Joe), Ken Webb (Janna), Jimmer’s companion, Kelly Gallagher, Philip Hoyt (Christene), Misty Hoyt, Rebecca Gould (Shawn), Stephenie Mattison, Richard Mattison (Kristen), Leeanne McGraw (Shawn), Jenny David, Stacey Grau (Dennis), Kerrie Buck, Daniel Buck, Eric Alkurabi (Nichole), Deric Alkurabi (Jessica), Elsie Alkurabi (Ethan), Douglas McGraw (Amanda), Careen Devino (Richard), John Henry McGraw (Randi), Cara McGraw (Kyle), Cassandra McGraw, Cadence McGraw, Ricky Mead (Kathleen), Molly Mead and Andrew Mead; her great-grandchildren, Monica Ynesta (Michelle), Amy (Kevin) Harris and Brittany (Mike) Carrier, Brant (Audrey) and Noah Robinson, Zackery Auclaire (Samantha), Jordan Auclaire (Breeann), Aislin Noonan, Kassidy Bradway (Tom) and Justin (Sammie) Bradway, Anthonie West, Cody, Riley and Corbin Bradway, Brenden McGraw, Sadie Talmadge, Ava, Griffin and Eamon Brophy, Zaidyn McGraw, Payton, Hunter and Brylie McGraw, Logan Knipes, Brayden and Gavin McGraw, Jerry, Jake and Derek Webb, Cody, Savannah and Brianna Juckett, Isabella Eaton, Ashley and Taylor Hoyt, Kalyn Gould, Reagan Hoffman, Jayden and Molli, Dylan Saddlemire, Kaylie McGraw-Myer, David Regimbald, Raelynn Summerville, Vanessa Duel, Dawson Grau, Devin, Ella and Mia Piper, Noah and Delilah Buck, Kiarra Ayers, Oliver Alkurabi, Hailey, Alexis and Paige Devino, Caleb and Andrew Mattison and Alyssa McGraw, Ayden, Wyatt and Kylie Barker, Jace and McKenna McGraw and Garrett and Logan Mead; her great-great-grandchildren, Elora Carrier, Kevin Harris, Olivia Auclaire, Jayla Auclaire, Levi, Zayden, Maddox and Xavier King; and she was a very special aunt to many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her own family, she treasured her extended family, which became a part of her life when she married John.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville.
Memorial gifts in Elsie’s name can be made to The Backpack Project, sponsored by Ann Schinski, 5075 VT Route 31, Poultney, VT 05764.
