May 1, 1932—Nov. 26, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Elsie M. Paris, 89, of Oak Street, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on May 1, 1932, in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah (Hoy) Gurney.

Elsie was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1949, and Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady.

On December 27, 1952, Elsie married James S. Paris at Our Lady of Angels Church in Whitehall. James passed away on September 29, 2010, after 58 years of marriage.

Elsie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, where she was a lector, a Eucharistic Minister, and Coordinator for the Bereavement Ministry.

Elsie especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was predeceased by her brothers, Henry and Alfred Gurney, and her son-in-law Lance Gifford.

Survivors include her two sons: John Paris of Hudson Falls and Daniel Paris of Kinsley, KS; two daughters: Susan Paris of The Villages, FL, and Jill Paris of Rensselaer, NY; three grandsons: Daniel Carney (Kelly) of Glen Ellyn, IL, Ryan Carney of Rensselaer, NY, and Aaron Paris of Kinsley, KS; one great-granddaughter, Teagan Carney of Glen Ellyn, IL; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Elsie’s family would like to thank the T3 medical unit staff at Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Thomas Coppens and Dr. Emily Rapasadi for their kindness and compassion for their mother.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

