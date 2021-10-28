Oct. 19, 1933—Oct. 26, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Elsie Louise (McCotter) Etu, 88, passed peacefully at home on October 26, 2021.

She was born October 19, 1933, in Adamsville to Charles and Jennie (Stalker) McCotter.

On March 10, 1953, she married Thomas G. Etu at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward where they settled to raise their family. Elsie was a true homemaker, taking great pride in preparing meals for her family and their friends and could be found in the kitchen at any hour of the day or night. She was best known for her oversized Halloween cookies, chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, and her peanut butter fudge. For many years, she and her husband kept a large garden producing bountiful vegetables all summer. Elsie will be remembered most as a devoted “Meme” to her three grandchildren, on whom she doted from their births into their adult lives.

In addition to her husband, Elsie was predeceased by brothers: Leon McCotter, John McCotter, Harold McCotter and Ernest Lewis, and her sisters, Laura McCotter, Gertrude Cionek, Helen Paquette, Mildred Morehouse, and Caroline Vadnais.

She is survived by her sons: Tucker (Virginia) Etu of Lake George, Michael Etu of Ft. Edward, Bryan (Jeanne) Etu of Ft. Edward; and a daughter Karen Etu of Ft. Edward. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Erin (Kevin) Gibb of Hudson Falls, Shaun (Kaitlyn) Etu of South Glens Falls, and John T. Etu of Hudson Falls; two great-grandsons: Ben and Max Etu; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jerry, Liz and Jared Dragon for always being a part of our family, and to all of Elsie’s trick-or-treat kids in the neighborhood. Thank you to April, our hospice angel who gave us unwavering support and comfort during this difficult time, to Karen Ross for her love and support, and to Todd Kilmer for always taking care of our family.

At Elsie’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Elsie will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Ft. Edward, NY. To view Elsie’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.