Sept. 25, 1918—Jan. 26, 2021
CHESTERTOWN—Elsie Louise Holfolter, 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 26, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Born at home on September 25, 1918 in Skaneateles, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Edward and Anna Pearl (Lader) Vile.
At a young age, Elsie began her restaurant career at “The Krebs” fine dining restaurant in Skaneateles. Several years later, Elsie served as the Dining Room Manager at the Syracuse University Club.
In September of 1957, Elsie resigned her position at Lincoln National Bank in Syracuse and moved her family from Syracuse to Chestertown. For the next 23 years she made her daily pilgrimage to one of several area restaurants which included the family owned “Silver Star” Diner (the “Chicken” Diner).
Retiring at 72, Elsie’s final 10 years of employment were cooking for the Warren County Office of the Aging’s Senior Meal Site in the Methodist Church in Warrensburg. Elsie was outgoing and loved people. She was a friend and neighbor that deserved recognition for all that she did for others-young and old. She was nicknamed the “Mayor” of the senior complex where she lived in Chestertown and in 1982 a woman named Catherine E. Weller from Warrensburg presented her with a poem written for her entitled “Gramma”.
Elsie was a kind, unassuming woman who found her joy within her children, grandchildren, and many friends. Her extended family included neighbors, coworkers, and anyone she met who enjoyed a friendly conversation, a smile, and her wonderful sense of humor (memorable traits she maintained to the very end).
She loved her plants (often referred to as her jungle), flowers (especially pansies and roses), anything purple (her favorite color), country music (Vince Gill was a favorite) and traveling, whether near or far on numerous Senior Trips. Two of her favorite excursions were trips to England and across the English Channel to Amsterdam, and her trip to Cancun, Mexico with her sister.
Her home was always full of family, friends, and friends of friends. She made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Her gift of hospitality was evident to all that entered her home. Her passing represents a great loss for the community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Elsie’s spirit and love will live on forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Albert E Holfolter, daughter Sue Anne (Holfolter) Hosford, son Roderick Harrison Holfolter, sister Pauline (Buzz) Partlow; brothers: Harold E. (Jim) Vile and Francis (Cy) Vile; and daughter-in-law Barbara (Purdy) Sisk.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Gary) Confer of Chestertown and son Phillip (Bud) Sisk of Vandalia, OH; five grandchildren: Keisha (Steven) Smith of Chestertown, Laurie (Randy) Hooker of Eaton, OH, Rachel Plfluger of Weaverville, NC, Phillip (Regina) Sisk of Gilbert, AZ, and Shawn Sisk of Gilbert, AZ; along with seven great-grandchildren: Laney Landros of Weaverville, NC, Sheree Sisk of Warsaw, ID, Angela Davis of Kettering, OH, Hayden and Gavin Smith of Chestertown, Tyler Sisk of Wadell, AZ, and Ryan Davis of Lebanon, OH; and eight great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
It was Elsie’s wish that there be no funeral. She preferred having a graveside service (to be held in the spring) at the Chestertown Rural (Leggett) Cemetery followed by a “Celebration of Life” at the Chestertown Conservation Club.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to all the employees of Countryside Adult Home who gave our mom/grandmother such wonderful care, love and companionship. We thank you with all our hearts.
Donations in memory of Elsie may be sent to Countryside Adult Home c/o Activities Dept., 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885.
The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements, online remembrances can be made at www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com
