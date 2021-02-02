Elsie Louise Holfolter

She loved her plants (often referred to as her jungle), flowers (especially pansies and roses), anything purple (her favorite color), country music (Vince Gill was a favorite) and traveling, whether near or far on numerous Senior Trips. Two of her favorite excursions were trips to England and across the English Channel to Amsterdam, and her trip to Cancun, Mexico with her sister.

Her home was always full of family, friends, and friends of friends. She made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Her gift of hospitality was evident to all that entered her home. Her passing represents a great loss for the community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Elsie’s spirit and love will live on forever in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Albert E Holfolter, daughter Sue Anne (Holfolter) Hosford, son Roderick Harrison Holfolter, sister Pauline (Buzz) Partlow; brothers: Harold E. (Jim) Vile and Francis (Cy) Vile; and daughter-in-law Barbara (Purdy) Sisk.