Feb. 26, 1928—Sept. 12, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Elsie C. VanVranken, 94, of Burgoyne Ave., passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, with her family at her side.

Born on February 26, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Knud Christian and Jessie Mae (Hanes) Andersen.

On June 3rd, 1949, she married Thomas “Tim” VanVranken.

Elsie worked for General Electric in Hudson Falls, Binches Lace Factory in Glens Falls and as a lunch monitor for Hudson Falls Middle School.

She belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. Elsie and her very good friend Edith McNeal were the first girls in history of Redford, Michigan to take machine shop. She belonged to the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother and Den Mother Trainer. Elsie also filled in as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member the National Campers and Hikers Association and was an active member of the Hudson Falls Presbyterian Church for many years, where she served as a deacon and received the Woman of the Year Award. She also enjoyed making greeting cards for all occasions for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Betty (Gibson) Andersen, her husband of 60 years, Thomas “Tim” VanVranken, her son, Jay VanVranken: her sisters; Ella Violet Jones, Edna Andersen and Isobel Mills: her son-in-law, Charles Graves: her stepbrothers; Roy Gibson, Bob Gibson and Jimmy Gibson.

Elsie is survived by her son, Thomas C. (Bonnie) VanVranken of Hudson Falls; her daughter, Christina Graves of Glen Lake; her step-brother, Tom Gibson; her half-brother, Eric Andersen; her grandchildren: Jay (Tabitha) VanVraken, II, Windy (Randy) Clark, Misty VanVranken, Kristy (Patrick) Macey, Bob (Zenaida) Graves, Tammy Snow and Lorie Graves; Elsie had 12 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Peggy Tefft.

Calling hours will be on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road, in the town of Queensbury.

Following the graveside services, there will be a reception at 12 noon, at the Hudson Falls Presbyterian Church, in the fellowship room.

Those wishing to remember Elsie in a special way may make gifts in her memory, by giving to a charity of their choice.

The family would like to thank all of Elsie’s doctors and caregivers for all the wonderful care and compassion given to her.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.