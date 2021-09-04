Oct. 7, 1922—Aug. 28, 2021
CHESTERTOWN — Elsie C. Seavers, 98, formerly of Pine Bush, NY died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.
Born October 7, 1922 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Max and Elsie (Hess) Schmidt. At a very young age she and her family moved to Leeds, NY where Elsie and her siblings grew up. Elsie thought Leeds was the best place on Earth!
Elsie was an avid reader and enjoyed animals of all kinds. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Her many nieces and nephews remember her as the “fun aunt” who always brought laughter to the gatherings.
She was a member of the Warrensburg Kingdom Hall.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband William M. Seavers, two brothers Robert Schmidt, Fred Schmidt, three sisters Doris D’Angelo, Anna Vache, Antoinette Davis and sisters-in-law Helen Ross, Edna Smith and Alice Schmidt.
Survivors include one son David W. (Deborah) Seavers of Wallkill; two daughters: Susan M. (Thomas) Andonucci of Chestertown, Sarah E. Seavers of Pine Bush; son-in-law Thomas Fetterman of Newburgh; brother-law Gino D’Angelo of Clifton Park; four grandchildren: Autumn (Phil) Rivett, Thomas (Jessica) Fetterman, Jr., Katherine (Seavers) Andonucci, Jaymie Johnston; one great-grandson Fox Rivett; and many nieces and nephews.
Our family wishes to give heart-felt thanks to Mom’s caregivers at ATC/Elderwood. They are like family to us for 13 years. God bless them for the love and laughter they gave Mom.
At Elsie’s request there are no services.
Donations to Northwestern NY Alzheimer’s Assoc.; Kay Yow Cancer Foundation; or 11th Hour Canine Rescue NY. All organizations were dear to Elsie’s heart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
