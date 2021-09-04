Oct. 7, 1922—Aug. 28, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Elsie C. Seavers, 98, formerly of Pine Bush, NY died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.

Born October 7, 1922 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Max and Elsie (Hess) Schmidt. At a very young age she and her family moved to Leeds, NY where Elsie and her siblings grew up. Elsie thought Leeds was the best place on Earth!

Elsie was an avid reader and enjoyed animals of all kinds. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Her many nieces and nephews remember her as the “fun aunt” who always brought laughter to the gatherings.

She was a member of the Warrensburg Kingdom Hall.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband William M. Seavers, two brothers Robert Schmidt, Fred Schmidt, three sisters Doris D’Angelo, Anna Vache, Antoinette Davis and sisters-in-law Helen Ross, Edna Smith and Alice Schmidt.