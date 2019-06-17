December 15, 1932 — June 15, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Elmer Jay Lybert, 86, having resided in Cambridge, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1932 to the late Elmer and Mildred (Kuh) Lybert in Bronx, New York City.
E.J. was well educated, having graduated from Cambridge High School, after which he attended Norwich University, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. While in the Army, he obtained his Master of Science degree in administration (management engineering).
E.J. joined the Army Corps of Engineers in 1954. During his career, he served as unit commander, operations planner, unit operations officer, facilities engineer, logistics planner, chief of facilities engineering division, chief of troop const, planning and senior project and operations planner. In 1960, he was given “Top Secret Clearance.” He served two tours in Vietnam, 1963-64 and 1967-68, earning the Bronze Star Medal with V device and 10LC, Meritorious Service Medal with 20LC, Meritorious Unit Emblem, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Nation Defense Service Medal. After 22 years of exemplary service, he retired at the rank of major.
After retiring from the Army, he joined the Lockheed Aircraft Service Co (1977-1979), then joining The Ralph M. Parsons Co., where he managed the development of the MX (Peacekeeper) Assembly (1979-1985), then joining the firm Holmes & Nader (1986-1993), where he played a significant role in the design and construction of the Over-The-Horizon Radar System in California. In 1994, he created Sterling Millworks Inc, acting as president and CEO. In 1998, the company was dissolved. After which, he made his way back to the Village of Cambridge, where he lived out his retirement.
He was a member of the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, of which was an elder, clerk of the session and resource management coordinator. He also was a member of Cambridge Historical Society, serving on the finance committee.
His passions consisted of books, of which he was a voracious reader (military history, foreign affairs and spy novels), baseball (Cardinals fan), James Bond and playing solitaire on the computer.
He is survived by one brother, John (late Marjorie) Lybert; one nephew, John Lybert Jr.; one niece, Marjorie (Kenneth) Peters, all from Cambridge; grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Nicholas and Hunter Peters, Ashley, Jesse, Timothy and Brady Lybert. Also surviving him are Allen (Mary Lou) Masten of Schuylerville and Laurie (Scott) Spiezo of Greenwich. E.J. had no biological children, thus considered Allen and Laurie as his son and daughter.
A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, 81 East Main St., Cambridge. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kate Kotfila officiating. A reception will be in the Emma Holden Hall after the service. Interment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cambridge Historical Society and Museum, P.O. Box 123, Cambridge, NY 12816.
Online condolences can be made at www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.