May 26, 1936 — June 5, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Elma L. Simione, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on June 5, 2020.
Born May 26, 1936 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late William DaHa and Florence Ellsworth (Boots).
Elma retired from Glens Falls Hospital where she worked as a nurses aide for many years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She will be greatly missed.
Besides her parents, Elma was predeceased by her husband Dominic Simione; her sisters, Helen Sutliff, Evelyn Sherman, Betty Ashe, Inez Mattison, Marion Ives, Laura Sprague, and her brother Bill DaHa.
Survivors include her sister, Kathy Orr of Mineville; her brothers, Jim Sprague of North Hudson and Junior Sprague of Port Henry; her daughters, Debbie Rooks of Hadley, Wanda Savage of Glens Falls, Sonya Burke of Nassau; her sons, Paul Simione of Queensbury, Frank Simione of Queensbury, Danny Beagle, who was like a son to her and close to her heart and her stepchildren, Chris Simone, Dominic (Butch), Patty, Annie, Cecelia, Rosemary, Anne Marie, Jim, Christina, Sandy, Cathy Bennett, Terry Beagle, Harold Beagle and Billy Beagle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charlemagne Mapes, Megan Savage, David Rooks, Matt Burke, Paul Burke, Tracey Burke, Carmela Simione, Austin Simione, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, services are private.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.