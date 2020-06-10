× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

May 26, 1936 — June 5, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Elma L. Simione, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on June 5, 2020.

Born May 26, 1936 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late William DaHa and Florence Ellsworth (Boots).

Elma retired from Glens Falls Hospital where she worked as a nurses aide for many years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She will be greatly missed.

Besides her parents, Elma was predeceased by her husband Dominic Simione; her sisters, Helen Sutliff, Evelyn Sherman, Betty Ashe, Inez Mattison, Marion Ives, Laura Sprague, and her brother Bill DaHa.