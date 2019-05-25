{{featured_button_text}}
Elma Lundberg

Nov. 15, 1937 — May 21, 2019

GREENWICH/EASTON — Elma B. Lundberg, 81, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1937 in Cambridge, New York to the late Elmer B. Lundberg and Alice Carlson Lundberg.

Survivors include her sister, Mary (Joseph E.) Gillis; her niece, Cathleen (Donald) Kessler; her nephew, Joseph (Audra) Gillis; her grand-nephew, Travis Kessler; her grand-niece, Nicole Kessler; her grandnieces, Elena and Alesia Gillis; and several cousins.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in the Easton Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Elma’s memory be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

