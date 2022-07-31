Elly Maag-Benoit

Oct. 21, 1930—June 19, 2022

With great sadness, we announce that Elly (Gysin) Maag-Benoit (91 years old) of Stony Creek died peacefully on Sunday — June 19, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Elly, born in Basel, Switzerland on Oct. 21, 1930, was the oldest of three children to father Carl Rudolph Gysin and mother Hermine (Allman) Gysin. In 1952, Elly married Henry Maag in Zurich prior to immigrating to the United States shortly thereafter. Elly was the devoted mother of Roger Maag and his wife Mary of Marion, MA and Monica Whitmore of West Palm Beach, FL. Elly was always eager to keep in touch with her three grandchildren, Alex, Andy and Stephanie, husband Jonathon and her great-grandchild Savannah. Elly’s younger brother, Bob Gysin, resides in Zurich and younger sister (deceased) was Irene (Gysin) who also lived in Zurich.

After growing up in Switzerland during World War II, Elly and Henry came to the United States in the mid-1950s to build a life first in New Jersey and then to raise a family after moving to the quiet river village of Castleton-on-the-Hudson, NY.

During the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s Elly became entrenched in the local community and was well known for her involvement in the school system as an art teacher, active in the Methodist church and a supporter of civic organizations such as the garden club. Elly was an avid silversmith and traveled throughout the region displaying and selling her handmade jewelry.

Elly’s personality was one that left a lasting impression on all who met her. She shared her love for life and artistic talents with so many. Perhaps it was her Swiss accent, but she did have a special magnetism that attracted people wherever she traveled. Elly and Henry always had an open-door policy for family and friends. Often, Elly, with her welcoming style, would host new and old acquaintances for an authentic European dinner.

When Elly was not in Castleton, she could be found in the hills of Stony Creek, NY where for many years it was the second “home” for her and the family. In addition, Elly and Henry were the owners and hosts at the Knowlhurst Lodge, a hunting, skiing and fishing retreat.

Stony Creek was a comfortable environment for Elly as she often compared it to the hills in Switzerland where she grew up. In 1988, Elly and Henry retired to the former Knowlhurst Lodge. Henry passed away a few years later. Elly married Harry (Ben) Benoit in 1995. Elly would end up spending many winters in West Palm Beach, Florida in her later years, but always looked forward to coming back to Stony Creek in the spring.

A graveside service for Elly is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Knowlhurst Cemetery adjacent to the Stony Creek Community Church located at 687 Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek, New York. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering afterwards at Elly’s home a short distance away.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

