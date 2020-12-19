May 1, 1938—Dec. 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS—Ellis Leonard Mattison, Sr., 82, of Gansevoort, passed away on December 17, 2020 in Granville. He passed away due to the progression of congestive heart failure. He will be greatly missed, he was a kind soul. Ellis was born in Hudson Falls, NY to Melvina and William Mattison on May 1, 1938.

He married Joyce Brileya on June 21, 1980. He was a veteran and served in the Navy from June 1955-August 1957, he received the Navy Good Conduct Medal November 17, 1956. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, drives to Vermont, vacations in Maine, and more recently trips to Delaware and Maryland. In retirement he enjoyed good company, peaceful drives, word searches, checkers, puzzles and ice cream.

Ellis is preceded in death by his parents William and Melvina Mattison, as well as many brothers and sisters, Luke, Malcolm, William, Louis Edward, Alfred Manell, Anna Mae, Jeanine, Kay, and Marian. He was also preceded by his first wife, Edna.