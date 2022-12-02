Elliott A. Shaw, Sr.

TICONDEROGA — Elliott A. Shaw, Sr., 82 of Ticonderoga, N.Y. entered eternal life on Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family and a few close family friends.

In death, he rejoins his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret “Peg” Shaw, and his dear son Jeffrey who died in 1987. While his health declined significantly the past two years, he was at great peace at the time of his death.

Elliott led an exemplary life, rooted in a deep and abiding faith in God. He was a family man to his core and always showed great concern for his fellow man.

Elliott was the second of seven children born to Elliott H. and Jean (Charbonneau).

Elliott was a graduate of Ticonderoga HS Class of 1957. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served at Fort Niagara. While stationed there, he started his own large family with Peg, his high school sweetheart.

When discharged from the Army, he returned to Ticonderoga to begin a 38-year career at International Paper Company working as a millwright.

While he often came home tired from work, he joined in games the kids and neighbors were playing. He enjoyed simple pleasures like a game of pick-up baseball, snowmobiling or splashing in Lake George with the kids. He and Peg played cards with other couples.

Summer vacations were important. The family enjoyed camping at Rogers Rock and Wells, Maine. In later years, Elliott and Peg joined their adult children and grandchildren in Virginia Beach. Elliott and Peg went to Wells and Amish Country for long weekends.

He cherished every moment he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He rarely missed a school or sporting event.

He relished large family gatherings. He was at his best, however, when he was one-on-one. His presence was comforting, his words encouraging and his shoulders broad. He could laugh at himself.

His life took a major turn when he listened to the unmistakable calling of the Holy Spirit and began five-year study to become a Roman Catholic Deacon. He was ordained in Ogdensburg on Oct. 1, 1988. He touched countless lives through his ministry. He served for many years as the Catholic Chaplain at Moriah Shock. He held a special place in his heart for the Virgin Mother Mary.

Elliott’s community involvement was lengthy. He served as a Little League President, Town Tax Assessor and a major Sentinel booster. He was honored as Irishman of the Year by the Knights of Columbus Council #333 in 2005 and Citizen of the Year by the Elks Lodge #1494 in 2017.

He was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan. He was at the last game in 1967 when the Red Sox clinched the pennant. A World Series title had become unimaginable until the shock of 2004. He enjoyed listening to the music of George Jones.

Elliott never stopped encouraging others and looked for the best in people. He was non-judgmental. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his five children: Elliott, Jr. (Penny) of Delmar, Wendy of Ticonderoga, Michael (Robin) of Moriah, Mary Coleman (Jim) of Latham and Michelle Eggleston (Darin) of Dresden; his 12 grandchildren: Ryan, Gregson, Chris, Ted, Jordan, Amber, Meegan, Zoe, Liam, Archer, Ariya and Aurora; his four great-grandchildren: Eoin, Emmi, Riley and Gavin; his six brothers and sisters and their spouses: Donna VanWirt, Fred (Leslie), Patricia Hansen (Paul), Kathleen “Kit” Corliss (Ed), Norma Jane Thatcher and Ron (Donna); his in-laws: Kathy Coleman (John), Jack DeVaney (Brenda), Patrick DeVaney (Judy); and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Fr. Chris Looby and all the members of the Clergy, including fellow Deacons, Sister Sharon, the caring and compassionate medical professionals across the region, including EMT’s, and special gratitude to each and every hospice worker; his co-workers from the mill and prison, and everyone who knew him and called him a friend.

Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor of St. Mary’s, will officiate and the Rev. Kevin D. McEwan will be the Homilist.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Elliott’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School Adopt-a-Student Program, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga, NY, 12883 or to Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga.