March 17, 1938—Nov. 8, 2022
GREENFIELD CENTER — Elliot J. Older, “Jim or Wheels,” 84, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on March 17, 1938, to Elliot J. Older, Sr. and Enid B. (Baker) Older. He was a wonderful gentle soul.
Jim was a hard worker, sometimes working three jobs at a time. He worked for Hoffmans Garage, Ashton Ready Mix, Pallette Stone, Cottrell Paper Co., Dave Wardell, and Coseo’s. Over the years he was a truck driver, mechanic, mail carrier, and tow truck driver. Jim also served as the town of Greenfield Highway Superintendent for many years. He was always ready to lend a helping hand.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years Doris, son, Elliot J. Older, III and brother, Neal Older. Jim is survived by his children: Carol (Donald), Kevin (Tiffany), and Keith; grandchildren: Jesse (Meyra), Darbe (Jaclyn), William (Amanda), Riley and Bryar; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Wesley, Maysa, Fern and Amelia; siblings: Evamae (Bill), Nancy (Jim), and Cliff (Bonnie); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Middle Grove Fire Dept., PO Box 117, Middle Grove, NY 12850, or Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please include in memory of Jim Older with donation. Thank you to all.
The family would like to thank Jim’s sister-in-law Mary for being his lifesaver on so many levels. She and dad would hit the road going to many places. Miss Daisey, as we called her, would take him anywhere he wanted to go.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
