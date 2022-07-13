Nov. 8, 1954—July 11, 2022

WHITEHALL/SALEM, NH — Ellery “El” Chester Willett died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, MA. He was born on Nov. 8, 1954, in Fort Ann, NY to Mary (Galarneau) Willett and Marshall Willett.

Ellery was predeceased by his parents, sister Barbara Willett, and brother-in-law Jack Sweeney. He is survived by his two sisters: Fran Sweeney and Marsha Willett (Scott).

Ellery was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and coach. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University and his master’s degree in business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Ellery worked in the technology industry most of his career and retired early during the dot com boom to renovate his home. After 14 years of retirement, he went back to work in Long Island for two engineering firms performing civil engineering construction.

Ellery also had a passion for sports as he was an avid basketball, hockey, golf, and skiing fan. He became the Coaching Director for Salem NH Youth Hockey and coached both of his sons during their time with the program.

Ellery married his high school sweetheart Doreen Jeffreys on July 15, 1978. They raised two boys at their home in Salem, NH and spent many days enjoying the beaches and lakes in upstate NY.

Along with his sisters, Ellery enjoyed the Willett Family Reunion at Indian Lake and July 4th gatherings at Hill Pond. His emphasis on family was one of his trademarks and brightened everyone’s day with his outgoing and good-natured personality.

Ellery is survived by his wife Doreen of 44 years; his two sons: Clark Willett and Derek Willett (Lauren); granddaughter Kali Willett; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may pay their respect from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Services to be held at noon Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Ellery’s honor to the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA, or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.