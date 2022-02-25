March 13, 1954—Feb. 22, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Ellen (West) Bombard of Mountain Rd., Gansevoort passed with family at her bedside on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Born March 13, 1954, to Leon West and June (Pickett) West in Plattsburgh, NY, she graduated from St. Mary’s Academy of Glens Falls in 1972.

After high school, she went on to obtain a nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Amsterdam, NY and continued on to become a physician’s assistant. Ellen worked at various medical facilities throughout the Glens Falls area retiring from Glens Falls Hospital Physical Rehabilitation Unit. Out of her love of learning, she later pursued a bachelor’s degree from Empire State College.

Ellen was a beautiful spirit who lived life to the fullest. Her love of helping and caring for others led her to sponsor fresh air children, interning at Indian Health Services out of Ganado, AZ and a life-changing medical volunteer mission to Guatemala. She was an advocate of justice for all.

A true woman of adventure, Ellen was the embodiment of a gypsy soul, traveling across the country by air, water, and foot. She was always taking her family to different places and introducing them to new experiences they would not have otherwise pursued without her guidance.

She loved the water, whether she was on it, in it, or near it. To her, Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains was her local paradise. One of her greatest joy’s was sharing the beauty of the National Parks with her son Evan.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her sister, Christine West.

She is survived by her son Evan Bombard (Sarah); and his father Gary Bombard; surviving siblings include: Carol Linehan (Dave), Judy Ward (Richard), David West (Laura), Eric West (Kris); nieces and nephew: Katherine Hagstrand (James), Elizabeth Middleton (Brad), Amanda Linehan (Austin), Stephen West (Allison) and Hayley Linehan; great-nieces: Penelope and Mae Middleton.

Left to cherish the memories and laughs are the band of angels who selflessly with love and humor assisted her to the end. This includes: Cindy, Judy, Carol, Sharon and Sharon, Laurie, Laura, Leslie, and Jeanne.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866 and St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.