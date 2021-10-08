Aug. 22, 1939—Oct. 6, 2021

SCHENECTADY — Ellen (Tallon) Maye, 82, passed away in the early morning of October 6, 2021 at her home.

Ellen was born on August 22, 1939. She was the first child of Francis Anthony and Catherine Bernadette (Benjamin) Tallon. She was born at the Richmond Memorial Hospital in New York City.

Ellen was raised in Glens Falls, where she made many lifelong friends and graduated from Glens Falls High School.

She made a career as an accountant for many local car dealerships in the area. Later in life, she worked at Ellis Hospital until her retirement in 2017.

Ellen was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church and a proud member of the Lady’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Schenectady.

Ellen was the full embodiment of a true, Irish Catholic woman: strong, loyal, faithful and eternally witty. Her faith was unwavering. Ellen lived life on her terms. She loved her family and friends deeply and was always up for a good laugh and new adventures — one of those adventures took her to Ireland!

Ellen was a true inspiration on how to age with eloquence, beauty and grace. Her strength, love and outspokenness will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.