Ellen T. Carrolan

Ellen’s greatest joy was her family, she cherished the time she and Jim spent in Florida with her brother Doug and his wife Karen, from January to March, every year for the last 10. Ellen also enjoyed her time with The Smiths of Connecticut, she looked forward to every visit with Marilyn and Jerry and their children.

Ellen enjoyed bowling with the ladies in the “Coffee and Donuts League” in Granville each Friday morning. Ellen was an avid sports fan, she especially enjoyed Horseracing and Football. In her earlier years you could often find her in the bleachers or on the sidelines rooting for Salem athletes. She was a talented knitter, and loved her bridge club.

To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, they travelled to Hawaii as a gift from their children.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her son Douglas. Survived by her husband Jim Carrolan; children: Peter Carrolan of New York and Susan Carrolan of Colorado; and her twin brothers: Donald and Douglas Eighmey and families.

She also leaves behind a granddaughter Kimberly Landry; a grandson James Carrolan; as well as three great grandchildren; and Christy Myers, who was Doug’s significant other; and her four children and one great grandchild (soon to be two great grandchildren)!