Dec. 6, 1937—Nov. 5, 2020
SALEM—Ellen T. Carrolan, 82, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Born December 6, 1937 at Cambridge Hospital, Ellen was the daughter of the late Teresa and Douglas J. Eighmey of Hoosick Falls, New York.
Ellen Graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School, class of 1954. She was a member of the National Honor Society. Her Father, Douglas was the coach at that school for many years.
While in high school Ellen worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Harrison. Ellen also dipped ice cream and sliced boiled ham at Wyman’s, in Hoosick Falls. Ellen was amazed at the amount of boiled ham, that she sliced there.
After high school she went on to study at SUNY Farmingdale. She graduated in 1956 with an Associate’s Degree in Dental Hygiene.
Ellen met the love of her life, Jim, at Farmingdale College. Ellen rode home with Jim from Farmingdale to Hoosick Falls NY, for weekends and school breaks. Ellen occupied the middle front seat on these trips, along with four other passengers. She often spoke of this, she said she let Jim give her a ride home and he had been giving her rides ever since. She also told a story about these trips last week. Ellen told of a trip back to Farmingdale, when they become stuck in a snowstorm, on the median on the Taconic State Parkway. They spent most of the night stuck there. In the morning a neighboring farmer offered them breakfast and helped them get off the median.
After college Ellen worked as a Dental Hygiene Teacher in Smithtown NY.
Ellen and Jim were married in July 27, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hoosick Falls NY. The marriage happily continued for 63 years.
The couple then settled in New London, Connecticut where Ellen worked as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Shipiro and Jim was employed at the EB division of General Dynamics Cooperation. At Dr Shaipiro’s Ellen met her lifelong best friend Marilyn McGuire Smith.
When both Ellen and Jim’s fathers became ill, the couple returned to Salem. Ellen continued her dental hygiene career working at BOCES as a Dental Hygienist.
Due to a growing family, and her wanting to stay close to home, Ellen choose to change careers and became a part time teller at the local branch of Marine Midland Bank. When First National Bank of Glens Falls opened a Salem branch, they offered the position of head teller to Ellen. As her interest in banking progressed, she exceled to a managerial position and eventually retired from TD Bank. Many will remember her warm welcoming nature and helpful personality as they walked in the door to the bank and she was in her office to the right.
After retirement she volunteered at Holy Cross Church as the Secretary, St Paul’s Episcopal Church as the Bookkeeper. She also drove for RSVP.
Ellen’s greatest joy was her family, she cherished the time she and Jim spent in Florida with her brother Doug and his wife Karen, from January to March, every year for the last 10. Ellen also enjoyed her time with The Smiths of Connecticut, she looked forward to every visit with Marilyn and Jerry and their children.
Ellen enjoyed bowling with the ladies in the “Coffee and Donuts League” in Granville each Friday morning. Ellen was an avid sports fan, she especially enjoyed Horseracing and Football. In her earlier years you could often find her in the bleachers or on the sidelines rooting for Salem athletes. She was a talented knitter, and loved her bridge club.
To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, they travelled to Hawaii as a gift from their children.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her son Douglas. Survived by her husband Jim Carrolan; children: Peter Carrolan of New York and Susan Carrolan of Colorado; and her twin brothers: Donald and Douglas Eighmey and families.
She also leaves behind a granddaughter Kimberly Landry; a grandson James Carrolan; as well as three great grandchildren; and Christy Myers, who was Doug’s significant other; and her four children and one great grandchild (soon to be two great grandchildren)!
Calling hours will be at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem on Friday November 13, 2020 from 3-6 pm. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private and held Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem at 11:15 am. The public is welcome to join us at the interment.
The funeral will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 am Saturday via Face Book Live at Gariepy Funeral Homes Face Book page.
Please be advised that gathering size within our funeral home will be limited to 35 people at a time. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the funeral home.
The Carrolan Family wishes to thank all the nursing personnel from the Saratoga and Washington County Hospice Group that helped with her care.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany NY 12208.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
