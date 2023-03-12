May 9, 1926 – March 9, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Ellen (Rustici) Nizolek, 96, the most loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend has passed.

Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was the daughter of Achille and Anna Rustici. She was raised in Stamford, Connecticut along with her six siblings.

After graduating high school, she wed Ed Nizolek and they raised six children together, living a wonderful life in the suburbs of Stamford. Years later, they moved to upstate New York, having purchased a small family dude ranch known as Bit ‘n Bridle in Stony Creek, N.Y.

Ellen was a wonderful hostess and cook and was very proud to have her Cherry Almond Danish published in a magazine! She was loved by each and every guest.

She was a strong and loving woman, and a devout Catholic. Her Italian heritage was something she was very proud of; dating back to ancestor, Giovanni Rustici, a great Renaissance sculptor who studied under Michelangelo and DaVinci and has works at the Vatican today.

For twenty years, she was employed at Glens Falls Hospital working in the lab.

Nature was truly a gift to Ellen; be it a walk in the woods, enjoying Hovey Pond and the flower gardens, or a good swim in the lake or ocean.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children: a daughter, Patricia Conte; five sons: Edward Jr., Daniel (Carol), David (Sally), Bill (Linda), and Thomas Nizolek; grandchildren: Richard (Courtney) Conte, Lia Conte, Anna Watson, Laura (Bill) Cartier, Ashley, Alexandra, Dylan (Madison), Cody (Alex), Sarah, Zach (Taylor), Colby (Abbey) and Andrew Nizolek; and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Fort Hudson Nursing Home (S & A Wings) for helping our family give mom the care and dignity she so deserved. Her last few years of confusion did not shadow her spirit within.

Rest in peace, dear mother, you will be missed and always in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Ellen may be made to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.