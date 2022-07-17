Ellen Marie (Maranville) Millington

WARRENSBURG — Ellen Marie (Maranville) Millington has left this world suddenly on July 12, 2022, at the age of 78. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was Nana.

Ellen was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She enjoyed people and worked in the service industry most of her life. Anyone who knew Ellen, knew she loved a party.

Ellen is survived by her daughter Marion Edith (Tom) Cannizzo, their children Thomas Jr., and McCauley, of Niskayuna, NY. Ellen is also survived by her son Ernest Jr. (Laura) Millington and their children, Nolen (Jessica), Nathan, Marion Catherine (Damian), Patrick, Anthony, and Charles of Warrensburg, NY and by 5 great-grandchildren. Ellen is also survived by her older sister Phyllis Smith of Florida and by numerous nieces and nephews. Ellen became an aunt for the first time when she was just 5 years old. Her nieces and nephews gave her the name Nana.

Ellen is also survived by many close friends that are considered family.

Ellen is predeceased by her husband Ernest R. Millington; parents, Rev. Kenneth and Marion Maranville; older brother Edward Maranville and older sister Rosemary Miller; great grandchildren Noah and Elliana Millington.

Per Ellen's wishes, there will be no funeral services. An immediate family only gathering is planned and a "Celebration of Life" will be planned for extended family and friends at a future time.

A donation in remembrance can be made in Ellen's name to any local animal shelter.

