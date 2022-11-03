Aug. 16, 1956—Oct. 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ellen Mae Stanislowsky was granted everlasting peace on Oct. 31, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and all their love. Ellen was born on Aug. 16, 1956, in Niskayuna, NY to the late Lester Sharp and Phyllis Duffany.

Ellen and her husband Joseph were the Owners of Stanski Transportation for over 32 years. Ellen always said that they transported the most precious of cargo, people’s children.

She and Joe were married for over 48 years but had been together since middle school. Their love was felt the minute you were in their presence. Joe referred to her as “my love” and took amazing care of her during her final years when her body no longer allowed her to take care of herself due to ALS.

Ellen loved traveling the United States with Joe and finding a “great deal” on a cruise to go on. Some of her fondest memories were spending time at Orange Lake and at their house in Spring Hill, FL but she was just as happy “up at camp” (on Lake George). While she loved going to new places with Joe her absolute favorite place to be was with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Langdon Sharp, and nephew, Tommy Sharp. She leaves behind her loving husband, Joseph; daughter, Jody (Richard) Sheldon; sons: Joseph (Lindsay) Stanislowsky and Nicholas (Rebecca) Stanislowsky; and the loves of her life her grandchildren: Emmilee, Camryn, Callesandra, Benjamin, and Jaxson. Survivors also include siblings: Thomas (Gail) Sharp, Susan Dano, Barbara Leight; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Grammy Stan, Momma Stan, Aunt El, Momma, Momzie, My Love, will be remembered for her enormous heart, her sense of giving, her love for all holidays (Easter egg hunts, 4th of July picnics, and of course Christmas) and most importantly the love that she gave to all of those around her.

Momma we promise to take care of one another and look forward to seeing you in our dreams.

The family would like to thank Lisa and Patty from High Peaks Hospice for the care they gave to Ellen and helping to make her transition a peaceful one.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa, NY. A service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will take place following the funeral at The View at Brookhaven, 333 Alpine Meadows Road, Porter Corners, NY.

Ellen will be laid to rest 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Ellen has asked for memorial contributions to be made to High Peaks Hospice, Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) or St. Peters ALS Regional Center.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.