Aug. 14, 1927—Nov. 5, 2020

FORT EDWARD – Ellen M. Usher, 93, a long-time resident of Queensbury, passed away November 5, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born on August 14, 1927 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Philip Mastrangelo and the late Ella (Kingsley) Mastrangelo Waldron.

Ellen was a 1946 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

She and her husband, Kenneth A. Usher lived in Glens Falls for all their 53 years of marriage. Kenneth passed away on June 25, 1998.

For 26 years, Ellen was a floral designer at Binley Florist, Inc. in Glens Falls.

She was an avid bowler and a past president of the Glens Falls Women’s Bowling Association, a former director of the Adirondack Bowling Council and of YABA. Ellen took great pride in being the only woman inducted into the Glens Falls Men’s Association Hall of Fame. She also was inducted into the Glens Falls Women’s Association Hall of Fame. Other pastimes included traveling, listening and dancing to Big Band music, as well as watching her New York Mets play baseball.

In addition to her parents and husband, her stepfather, Francis Waldron, all died before her.