Ellen Holt Parrish

July 17, 1940 — May 9, 2020

CAVENDISH, VT — Ellen Parrish of Cavendish, Vermont passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home after a three and a half year battle with cancer.

Ellen was born in Norfolk, Virginia on July 17, 1940 to Saxon Holt and Eveline Williams. She attended high school at St. Margaret’s School in Tappahanock, Virginia and Mary Washington and Old Dominion Colleges. Ellen’s work experience during her lifetime included the Museum of Natural History in New York, medical records in several hospitals, was an interior designer, craft person and eighteen years as innkeeper with her husband Jim. Ellen and Jim were married in 1967 in Virginia. Ellen was a seamstress and knitter, a passionate gardener and enjoyed photography, painting and traveling. After a trip to the Holy land in 2013 Ellen became intensely interested in the suffering of persecuted Christians.

Ellen volunteered all through life with hospitals, thrift shops and museums. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church and Altar Society in Proctorsville, Ludlow Garden Club and served as a board member for Black River Academy Museum and Cavendish Library. She was active for many years with the reading program to help students at Cavendish Elementary School.