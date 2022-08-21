Ella Mae James
April 4, 1943 - Aug. 15, 2022
WELLS, VT — Ella Mae James passed away on and August 15, 2022, following a long illness.
Ella was born on April 4, 1943, in Wells, VT, the daughter of the late Fred and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle, Sr.
Ella was an extremely hard-working woman whose hands were rarely idle. Throughout her working years she was a waitress and she worked for many years a Sherwood Medical in Argyle. She enjoyed the friendships she made there. Those were everlasting ties as she continued to enjoy going to lunch with them work weekly. Ella loved spending time with her family. It was a well-known fact that if you needed her, she would aways be there, no matter what she had going on in her life. Her heart was made of gold.
A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wells Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
