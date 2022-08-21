Ella Mae James

Ella was an extremely hard-working woman whose hands were rarely idle. Throughout her working years she was a waitress and she worked for many years a Sherwood Medical in Argyle. She enjoyed the friendships she made there. Those were everlasting ties as she continued to enjoy going to lunch with them work weekly. Ella loved spending time with her family. It was a well-known fact that if you needed her, she would aways be there, no matter what she had going on in her life. Her heart was made of gold.