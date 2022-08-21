 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ella Mae James

  • 0
Ella Mae James

Ella Mae James

April 4, 1943 - Aug. 15, 2022

WELLS, VT — Ella Mae James passed away on and August 15, 2022, following a long illness.

Ella was born on April 4, 1943, in Wells, VT, the daughter of the late Fred and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle, Sr.

Ella was an extremely hard-working woman whose hands were rarely idle. Throughout her working years she was a waitress and she worked for many years a Sherwood Medical in Argyle. She enjoyed the friendships she made there. Those were everlasting ties as she continued to enjoy going to lunch with them work weekly. Ella loved spending time with her family. It was a well-known fact that if you needed her, she would aways be there, no matter what she had going on in her life. Her heart was made of gold.

A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wells Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News