Sept. 18, 1928—Oct. 22, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Ella (Hobbs) Huntington, 93, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, passed away October 22, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born September 18, 1928 in Ellenburg Center, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lena (LaSage) Hobbs.

Ella attended Ellenburg Central School.

On May 24, 1981, Ella married Adoniram (AJ) Huntington, Jr. at the American Legion in Hudson Falls. They were married for 36 years before his passing on July 17, 2017.

She was employed by Native Textiles in Glens Falls for 22 years and was co-owner and operator of AJ & Ellies Kountry Kitchen in Hudson Falls.

Ella was a longtime member of the Hudson Falls Methodist Church, a past member of the American Legion, Post 574, a past member of the Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81 and founding member of Easy Country Fan Club. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and listening to country music. In the last few years she showed her humorous side, joking with her family saying she had C.R.S. (Can’t Remember S...).

Besides her parents, Ella was predeceased by her sons, Bernard LaPlant and Larry LaPlant; her stepson, A.J. Huntington, III; her sisters, Alta Barcomb and Thelma Burdo; her brothers, Darwin Hobbs and Herman Hobbs; and her stepbrother, Glenn Hobbs.

Survivors include her children, James LaPlant and his wife, Colleen of Coconut Creek FL, Donald LaPlant and his wife, Linda of Queensbury, Robert LaPlant and wife, Darcy of Hudson Falls, Charles Gourd and wife, Karen of W. Palm Beach FL, Lorraine Nash of MacClenan, FL; her stepchildren, Steven Huntington and his wife, Donna of Gansevoort, Kevin Huntington and his wife, Tina of Hudson Falls, Theresa Colwell and her husband, Jeff of San Antonio, TX, Linda Huntington Kress and her husband, Doug of Fairview Heights, IL; her brothers, Earl Hobbs of Glens Falls and Gary Hobbs and his wife, Donna of Hudson Falls; a sister, Irma Boyea of Chateaugay; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will follow the calling hours at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.