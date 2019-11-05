Ella Aileen (Eileen) Wood Baker

April 22, 1938 — Nov. 1, 2019 ATHOL — Aileen Baker, 81, of Mud Street in Thurman, went to be with the Lord, along with several family members that passed before her, on Nov. 1, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. As a beloved mother, great-grandmother, grandmother, sister and aunt she will be greatly missed by many.
Aileen was predeceased by her husband, Ellis Baker; her father, Vivian (Jack) Wood; mother, Leila (Fuller) Wood; and sister, Cheryl Greenholtz.
She is survived by her sisters, Wanda Wood of Easton, Bonnie Witherbee of Warrensburg and her partner, Dale Hoffman, Jackie Fonda of North Creek and Robin and Michael Croissiant of Glens Falls; and brother-in-law, Howard Greenholtz of Warrensburg.
Born April 22, 1938 at her grandmother, Mabel Fuller’s home on Prospect Street, Warrensburg. Aileen married Ellis Baker on April 23, 1956 and started raising a family. They were married 44 years before losing her beloved husband. They had six children between them, Jack and his wife, Marliease, of Adirondack, Tom and his wife, Barbara, of Thurman, Timmy and his wife, Tammy, of Thurman, Crystal and her husband, Gary, Kim and her husband, Michael, of Corinth and Kelly and her husband, Ted, of Thurman. She has 13 grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Johnathon, Bobby, Heather, Hannah, Ethan, Chrissy, Brandi, Kimmy, Jason, Tyler and Kaylee. She also has 11 great-grandchildren; with numerous nieces and nephews, including one very special nephew, Howard.
Aileen started her career at the Warrensburg Shirt Factory, then went to driving bus for several businesses. She also drove for Warrensburg School, senior citizens for Louis Fisher, Upstate Transit and Stanski Transit for seniors and preschoolers. She worked with various nonprofit organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, the Cancer Society and Heart Associations.
Despite her many roles within the family, she took in several other children who needed a place to call home. She always had an open door policy for anyone in need. She loved life to the fullest and made sure everyone else around her did also. Her hobbies were crocheting, reading and experiencing any new adventure.
At Aileen’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
We would like to thank the following people; Missy Harris, Paula, Dr. Rugge, Dr. Yun, Tammy Rounds and Danielle for their personal care of Aileen. Many thanks also goes out to, the Charles R. Wood’s Cancer staff and the Warrensburg Emergency Squad for the remarkable care of our Mother, thank you all so much.
