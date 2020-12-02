 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth S. Willey
0 entries

Elizabeth S. Willey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth S. Willey

GLENS FALLS—Elizabeth S. Willey, 99, of Glens Falls passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Scotia. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News