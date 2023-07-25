Jan. 29, 1930—July 14, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth Rollo, 93, a 57-year resident of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Shaker Place Nursing Center, Albany.

Born on Jan. 29, 1930 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of Frederick and Bessie (Perkette) McCrea.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Fort Edward High School, graduating with the Class of 1947.

Married Dec. 2, 1951 to Leonard A. Rollo, they enjoyed 42 years until he passed away in 1993.

She was employed at Marinette Paper Company in their Personnel Department for several years. After her three sons left the home, she worked for several years as a secretary/receptionist for Abbott Securities.

Elizabeth was a long time communicant and volunteer at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. She was proud to be able to remain in her own home until she turned 93 this year; however, her greatest accomplishment was raising her three sons.

In addition to her parents, her brothers: Edward and James and her sisters: Frances, Jane, Norma and Kathleen, predeceased her. She was the youngest of her siblings.

Survivors include her sons: David (Sheri) Rollo, of Santa Cruz, CA, James Rollo, of Shenandoah, PA and Thomas Rollo, of Niskayuna; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Morgan (Steven) Rozecki, of Lincoln, CA, Kelsey Rollo, of Kihei, HI, Angel Rollo, of Washington, DC, Alexander Rollo, of Rensselaer, NY and Jonathan Rollo, of Niskayuna; her great-grandson, Jameson Rozecki, of Lincoln, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10–11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls with a Mass of Christian burial immediately following calling hours at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Shaker Place in Albany, where she was a resident for the last six months.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com