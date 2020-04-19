× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 2, 1930 — April 14, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Nolan Mainville died in the early morning hours of April 14, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center due to natural cause.

She was the daughter of John and Florence McGowan, born July 2, 1930, in New York City. She loved growing up in Manhattan and was educated in elementary and high school Catholic schools, eventually attending St. John’s University and achieving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952. Betty married George F. Nolan M.D. of Glens Falls in October of 1952 and they spent their first year together in Coronado Beach, California, as Dr. Nolan completed his service in the United States Navy.

The couple moved to Glens Falls and started their family there with the birth of their first child, Florence, in July of 1953. Their second child, Mary was born at Albany Medical Center in 1954 as Dr. Nolan did a fellowship in cardiology there. After that, they resided in the Glens Falls area as the doctor started a practice in internal medicine. There followed George, Paul, Elizabeth (Betsy), Katherine and Stephen.