July 2, 1930 — April 14, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Nolan Mainville died in the early morning hours of April 14, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center due to natural cause.
She was the daughter of John and Florence McGowan, born July 2, 1930, in New York City. She loved growing up in Manhattan and was educated in elementary and high school Catholic schools, eventually attending St. John’s University and achieving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952. Betty married George F. Nolan M.D. of Glens Falls in October of 1952 and they spent their first year together in Coronado Beach, California, as Dr. Nolan completed his service in the United States Navy.
The couple moved to Glens Falls and started their family there with the birth of their first child, Florence, in July of 1953. Their second child, Mary was born at Albany Medical Center in 1954 as Dr. Nolan did a fellowship in cardiology there. After that, they resided in the Glens Falls area as the doctor started a practice in internal medicine. There followed George, Paul, Elizabeth (Betsy), Katherine and Stephen.
Sadly, Dr. Nolan died suddenly of a heart attack in December 1963, leaving Betty at the age of 33 years old with seven children to raise on her own, a task to which she rose with incredible bravery and love. All the children are graduates of St. Mary’s Academy and all went to college. Betty was a widow for many years, but in 1979, married again, to Emile “Ted” Mainville. In the more than 30 years that they were married, they enjoyed hiking and camping in the Adirondacks, world travel including trips to Ireland, where Betty still has relatives (her mother was a Dubliner), France, Russia and the Amazon.
Before her passing, all of her children visited her at the Glens Falls Center and were able to say their good-byes. She was a wonderful mother, mixing love and kindness with a healthy discipline. The worst thing you could do was disappoint Mom!
She had a life-long love of playing bridge. She and George had regular games in their time together, and Betty until just a few months ago still played with some longtime friends. Betty endured a triple bypass cardiac surgery in 1986, and a heart valve replacement in 2009, but continued to be active for many years afterward.
Betty was predeceased by her first husband, George Nolan; her second husband, Ted Mainville; her parents and two brothers, Paul and John McGowan; and her grandson, Devin Caucci. She is survived by her children, Dr. Florence Nolan, Mary Tully (Kevin), George Nolan (Lisa), Paul Nolan (Mary), Elizabeth Nolan, Katherine Nolan (Mark Kuczewski), and Stephen Nolan. She has fifteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She also is survived by her stepchildren, Lawrence Mainville, Elizabeth Taft (Jerry), and Stephen Mainville (Laurie).
Burial and a memorial service will be held when possible and a celebration of life will happen at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus School where Betty was a teacher for many years. She was a great mother and lifelong devout Catholic.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
