Oct. 11, 1924—Aug. 23, 2021
CORINTH — Elizabeth M. “Betty” Turcotte, 96, of Heath St., passed away peacefully, Monday, August 23, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born on Oct. 11, 1924 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late John and Madeline (Brady) Murphy.
Betty graduated from Corinth High School in 1941.
She married Eugene J. “Turk” Turcotte on July 24, 1948 in Corinth and the couple resided on Oak Street for many years and then on Heath Street. He passed away May 5, 2004 following 55 years of marriage.
Betty was first employed for Dr. Sherin and at Standard Furniture, both in Corinth, before working in the payroll department at Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory.
In 1963, she went to work in the guidance office at Corinth Central Schools as a secretary until her retirement in 1981. She often said it was the best job after being a wife and Mom.
Betty was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth, and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters.
Betty and Turk enjoyed traveling to Hawaii. They also traveled to Idaho, Colorado, and other states across the country. After her retirement, they spent their winters in New Smryna Beach, FL with all of their friends at Holiday Cove North. She also looked forward to the Alumni Banquet every year in order to see all of her “kids” from the past.
She was an avid reader, books of any kind, and also said her prayers and the Rosary, every day. She also enjoyed golf, and was a member of a Brookhaven Ladies Golf League for many years.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Robert Turcotte and an infant daughter, Theresa Ann Turcotte; and two siblings, John “JT” Murphy and Mary Jane Damberg.
Survivors include one son, Michael Turcotte (Christi) of Corinth; three granddaughters: Sara Turcotte of Corinth, Kari Turcotte of Corinth and Theresa Turcotte (Seth Frakes) of Bennington, VT; daughter-in-law Colleen Turcotte, Great Bend, KS; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave, Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
A Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.
The family wishes to thank Sherri Lynn Cotter and the Visiting Nurses of Albany and Community Hospice of Saratoga and a special thank you to Sue Rhodes for their kindness and compassionate care given to Betty during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donation to Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
