Oct. 11, 1924—Aug. 23, 2021

CORINTH — Elizabeth M. “Betty” Turcotte, 96, of Heath St., passed away peacefully, Monday, August 23, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on Oct. 11, 1924 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late John and Madeline (Brady) Murphy.

Betty graduated from Corinth High School in 1941.

She married Eugene J. “Turk” Turcotte on July 24, 1948 in Corinth and the couple resided on Oak Street for many years and then on Heath Street. He passed away May 5, 2004 following 55 years of marriage.

Betty was first employed for Dr. Sherin and at Standard Furniture, both in Corinth, before working in the payroll department at Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory.

In 1963, she went to work in the guidance office at Corinth Central Schools as a secretary until her retirement in 1981. She often said it was the best job after being a wife and Mom.

Betty was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth, and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters.