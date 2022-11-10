July 19, 1930—Nov. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Lorraine (Reilly) Severance, 92, passed away peacefully at her Queensbury home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Born July 19, 1930, in Catskill, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vernon J. Reilly and Margaret (Rockefeller) Reilly. Betty was the eldest of eight children and helped care for all her siblings.

She had an amazing work ethic and was mowing lawns and babysitting in her early teens before taking a job as an operator at New York Telephone. After many years of service, she retired from the telephone company in the late ‘80s.

When Betty was younger, you’d find her at the roller-skating rink with her best friends, Jo and Nancy, in Purling, NY where she met her husband, John. Betty enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing and puzzles in her free time. She loved her family unconditionally and was always ready to get in the car to visit family with her husband, John.

Survivors include three children: Mary Lou Berry, of Glens Falls, John Severance III and wife, Carrie, of Athens, NY and Randy Severance and wife, Cindy, of Queensbury; five grandchildren: Brandi Jollie and husband, Justin, of Athens, NY, John Severance IV (Georgia) of Coxsackie, Evan Severance of Coxsackie, Jenn Berry-Youngs and husband, Jim, of Minaville, and Heather Severance (Anthony) of Queensbury; nine great-grandchildren: Gabby, Kaidyn, Zoe, Justin, Ella, Maura, Reilly, Arianna, and Vivianne; three sisters: Margaret Miller of Saugerties, Janet Boehm and husband, Fred, of MA, and Carol Haslam and husband, Jim, of Middleburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her loving husband, John Severance, Jr., her son-in-law, Garylee Berry, and all her brothers: Edward, Gerald, Vernon, Jr., and Charles Reilly.

The family would like to thank all the home health aides that cared for her for the last years of her life. We appreciate everything that you did to support us in keeping her in her own home.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. A burial will follow in the Athens Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to WAIT House (https://hycwaithouse.org/), Planned Parenthood, or your local Alzheimer’s or Cancer support center in her honor.

Messages of condolence may be sent on MillspaughCamerato.com.