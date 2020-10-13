June 28, 1928 — Oct. 10, 2020

ARGYLE — Elizabeth “Liz” Carruthers, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving children.

Born on June 28, 1928, in Argyle, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Weaver) Longdaue.

Liz graduated from Argyle Central School after which she went to work at the Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls for a number of years.

On June 16, 1951, she married Henry “Don” Carruthers at the North Argyle Presbyterian Church. They eventually built their home there and spent 60 years together until his passing in 2011.

Liz was a lifelong member of the North Argyle United Presbyterian Church until it closed. She then went on to become a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church and most recently the United Methodist Church. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years, as well as the J.A. Barkley Hose Auxiliary.