Elizabeth "Liz" B. Irber

Elizabeth B. "Liz" Irber

Sept. 12, 1944 — Oct. 23, 2020

STONY CREEK — Elizabeth B. "Liz" Irber, 76, of Grist Mill Road, passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on September 12, 1944 in the Bronx, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Anna M. (Keating) Irber. She moved to the area in 1979 and fulfilled her dream of having a career as a nurse by working 26 years fulltime in the Emergency Department at Saratoga Hospital until August 2011 prior to transitioning to part-time work for several years prior to her full retirement.

Elizabeth enjoyed boating and traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and her many friends at their Sacandaga Lake house. She was a member of the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Liz is survived by the love of her life of 41 years, James Mansfield; children: Walt Obremsky and wife Blanca of Southlake, Texas, Dot Obremsky and wife Heather White of Hudson Falls, and son Patrick Mansfield and wife Lisa of Queensbury NY; a brother, Bob Irber and wife Yolanda of Ocala, FL; a sister, Judy Irber of Lake Worth FL; grandchildren: Mark Obremsky, Melissa Amat and Juan Amat; great grandchildren: Daniel and Katherine Obremsky.