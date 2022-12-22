1946—2022

CLEVERDALE — Elizabeth “Liz” Anne (Wetherbee) Ward of Delmar and Cleverdale NY passed away at St Peter’s Hospital on Nov. 22, 2022 following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. She was 75. Her husband of 53 years William “Bill” Ward was by her side.

Liz, the daughter of William J. Wetherbee and Margaret (Bowtell) Wetherbee, was born in Glens Falls in 1946. She grew up in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, graduating from Hudson Falls HS in 1964. She received a BA from Russell Sage College in 1968.

During her working career Liz was employed as an art teacher in the Ichabod Crane Central School District, a Field Executive with the Hudson Valley Girl Scout Council, Director of Volunteer Services at Eitel Hospital —Minneapolis MN, Director of Volunteer Services at St. Peter’s Hospital — Albany, Director of Alumni Relations at Russell Sage College, and most recently as an Operations Manager, Trainer, and Human Resources Administrator with Bank of America Government Banking Operations in Menands.

Following retirement, Liz and Bill spent the majority of their time at Cleverdale, NY, a small community on the east shore of Lake George. The Wetherbee family has been a presence in Cleverdale for over one hundred years.

Liz was an exceptionally kind and compassionate person with an outgoing, positive and optimistic personality. She took great pleasure in meeting and helping people, especially those to whom fate had not been kind.

In her personal life, Liz enjoyed gardening, baking, swimming, travel, reading, the NY Mets, RPI hockey, and her Wheaten terrier Finnbar. She was happiest at, on, and in Lake George.

She was predeceased by her brother, William B. Wetherbee (Judy) of Cleverdale. She is survived by her husband Bill; twin sister, Margaret “Peg” Wetherbee Schroeder (John) of Guilderland; and sister, Sarah “Sally” Wetherbee Wheeler (Billings) of Queensbury; also nieces: Alison Schroeder Manugian (David) of Groton MA, Ellen (Wetherbee) McDevitt (Steve) of Assembly Point, and Sarah Wheeler-Jones (Richard) of Poughkeepsie; and nephews: Eric Schroeder of Bowdoin ME, William A Wetherbee (Robbin) of Cleverdale, and James Wheeler (Fone) of Kennedale TX.

A memorial service will be held at Cleverdale on a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.