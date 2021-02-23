 Skip to main content
Elizabeth "Lisa" Nigro
Elizabeth "Lisa" Nigro

Elizabeth "Lisa" Nigro

May 14, 1930—Feb. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Elizabeth “Lisa” Nigro, 90 passed away on Friday, February, 19, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on May 14, 1930 in Brooklyn to Attilio and Nunziata (Riccardi) Zollo.

Lisa, as she was known to those close to her, was a talented seamstress who worked in the garment district in New York City for many years. Lisa married her husband Michael on April 28, 1956 in Queens, NY. They were married for 56 years until his passing in 2012.

In 1969, Lisa and Michael moved their young family to Lake George and were the owners of the Sprucewood Motel for 20 years. Lisa was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury. In her retirement, Lisa would continue work as a seamstress for Jacqueline’s Bridal Shoppe in Glens Falls.

Besides her parents, Lisa is predeceased by her husband Michael, one brother, Justin Zollo, and sister Rose Iannaco.

Survivors include, daughters: Cathy Morency and husband Michael of Marriottsville, MD, Jackie Mulcahy of Queensbury, and Lisa Nelson and husband Mark of South Glens Falls; son, Joseph Nigro of Queensbury; 10 grandchildren: Carissa Bragdon (James), Lauren Avant (Erik), Michael Morency (Taylor) and Mary Catherine Morency, Rachel (Matt) Saari, Ryan (Destiny) Mulcahy, David (Breanna) Mulcahy; Alex, Patrick and Kate Nelson; and 10 great grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be held in the spring at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY where she will be interred with her husband.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

The family would like to thank the Tower 6 Staff of Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Noelle Stevens for her care and support, and Dr. Joseph Mihindu and his staff for caring for Lisa for so many years.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

