May 14, 1930—Feb. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Elizabeth “Lisa” Nigro, 90 passed away on Friday, February, 19, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on May 14, 1930 in Brooklyn to Attilio and Nunziata (Riccardi) Zollo.

Lisa, as she was known to those close to her, was a talented seamstress who worked in the garment district in New York City for many years. Lisa married her husband Michael on April 28, 1956 in Queens, NY. They were married for 56 years until his passing in 2012.

In 1969, Lisa and Michael moved their young family to Lake George and were the owners of the Sprucewood Motel for 20 years. Lisa was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury. In her retirement, Lisa would continue work as a seamstress for Jacqueline’s Bridal Shoppe in Glens Falls.

Besides her parents, Lisa is predeceased by her husband Michael, one brother, Justin Zollo, and sister Rose Iannaco.