Nov. 2, 1949—May 7, 2023

EASTON—Elizabeth “Libby” Nessle, 73, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Washington Center following a brief illness.

She was born November 2, 1949, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Ralph William and Dorothea Edith (Safford) Richardson.

Libby was a graduate of Greenwich Central School, Class of 1967. Following high school, she met the love of her life Bob Nessle, while attending a square dance group.

She was a hard worker her entire life working many years for the Korell Dress Factory, Hannaford, Better Bee, and was a CNA, for the Hoosick Falls Health Center.

Libby was a huge animal lover, cats being her favorite, over the years she rescued many and always had several in her home.

In her younger years she loved to cross-stitch, stamp cross stitch, and do needle work. Her happy place was New Hampshire and Maine, even if it was a day trip, she enjoyed seeing the ocean and enjoying a seafood dinner.

She was a NY Jets and Boston Red Sox fan, and she and her husband supported the local Glens Falls baseball team. She excelled as a baker, creating delicious cakes and she was always up to try new recipes, from her large Betty Crocker cookbook collection.

As a mother she could be strict at times, but she was always loving and nurturing. She loved her grandchildren, giving them whatever they wanted, especially cookies every time they visited. She was an avid reader of romance novels, mysteries, and local history books. Libby was a wonderful person who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her aunts and uncles: Harry and Murel Karipiak and Kaye and Earl Safford.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bob Nessle of Easton; children: Jennifer Nessle of Greenwich, Sara (Brian) York and Holly (Randy) Winslow both of Corinth; grandchildren: Timothy, Patience, Justin, Kayla, Nathan, and Samantha; sister, Barbara (John Antognioni) Richardson; brother-in-law, Dick (Theresa) Nessle; sisters-in-law: Elaine Nessle and Kathy Coffin; cousin, Linda Tettamant.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at N. Cambridge, Stump Church Cemetery, Stump Church Rd., Cambridge, NY.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834, or the Stump Church or to a local pet organization in Libby’s honor.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.