Sept. 26, 1923 — Oct. 19, 2019 HUDSON FALLS – Elizabeth (Leonard) Horrigan, 96, of Catherine Street, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Sept. 26, 1923 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. and Gertrude (Lynch) Leonard.
Betty graduated in 1940 from Fort Edward High School and continued her education at Flower Fifth Ave. Hospital School of Nursing in New York City, where she received her registered nursing degree. Betty thoroughly enjoyed her time in New York and had fond memories of taking the train from Fort Edward to New York City. During her nursing career, she worked for General Electric, Scott Paper Company, Fort Hudson Nursing Home and retiring from Wilton Developmental Center.
On Sept. 10, 1949, Betty married Thomas J. Horrigan at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Thomas passed away on June 13, 1994, after 45 years of marriage.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls for many years and was proud that her children attended St. Mary’s School.
Gramma thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved listening to their stories and was always very proud of their achievements. They meant the world to her. She enjoyed watching all local high school sports and was very knowledgeable of the teams and players. Betty was a diehard Yankee fan and loved watching college basketball, especially Michigan State, Duke and Syracuse. She loved August in Saratoga and never missed a Kentucky Derby.
She was proud of the fact that for 50 years, many generations of family and friends came to Catherine Street to swim in the most famous pool in Hudson Falls.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Bobby Leonard and William F. Leonard; and her grandchildren, Christian and Ashley Horrigan.
Left with heavy hearts, Betty will be remembered by her children, Mary Sexton and her husband, T.R., of Hudson Falls, Martha Horrigan of Glens Falls, Ann Stangle and her husband, Ed, of Queensbury, Michael Horrigan and his wife, Heidi, of Hudson Falls, Ellen Horrigan of Hudson Falls and Tom Horrigan and his wife, Beth, of Hudson Falls; her sister-in-law, Mary F. Horrigan of Hudson Falls; her eight grandchildren, Brittany (Jeff) Rozelle , Laura (Everett) Voorhis, Jennifer (Brett) Seeley, Tara (Brian) Carpenter, Thomas Stangle, Brendan Stangle, Laine Horrigan and Reid Horrigan; her three great-grandchildren, Conor Horrigan, Morgan Seeley and Drew Seeley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
