Elizabeth (Kohler) Barnes

Elizabeth was a devout Catholic who attended mass every Sunday until she was physically unable to do so in the last year of her life. She was also a meticulous housekeeper of whose home it was often said, “You could eat off the floor!” She loved dogs, and the breadth of her vast and whimsical collection of dachshund knickknacks was a source of joy to her and everyone who Saw it.

A self-described tomboy in her youth, she was also an accomplished and fiercely committed athlete who avidly took up tennis in her 40s, golf and downhill skiing in her 50s, cross country skiing in her 60s and continued to make exercise a part of her daily life well into her late 80s.

But undoubtedly what was most important to her was her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren, took great pride in all of their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to show them affection and love with kind words and heartfelt hugs.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee St., Utica. The family will receive funeral attendees at the church immediately following the service. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Elizabeth’s memory to the American Heart Association or the Fort Hudson Foundation of Fort Edward.

