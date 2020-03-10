Elizabeth (Kohler) Barnes
Elizabeth Barnes

July 18, 1929 — March 5, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Elizabeth (Kohler) Barnes, 90, of Fort Edward died peacefully in her home on March 5, 2020.

She was born on July 18, 1929 in Paris, New York, the daughter of Joseph H. Kohler and Elizabeth Roberts Kohler, and was a longtime resident of Utica.

She graduated from Chadwicks High School in 1946 and from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1950. She worked as an R.N. at St. Elizabeth’s throughout the 1950s and in other Utica-area hospitals thereafter.

In 1952, she married David A. Barnes of Utica, who predeceased her in 1972. In 1978, she married James H. Zogby, also of Utica, who predeceased her in 1986. She was also predeceased by her brothers, John and Joseph Kohler.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children: Deborah Bailey of Hudson Falls, William Barnes of New York City and Jeffrey and Suzanne Barnes of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; five treasured grandchildren: Kristen Moore and her husband, Leonard, and Matthew Bailey and his wife, Kerry Kippert, of South Glens Falls, David Bailey and his wife, Mary, of Granville, and Jacqueline Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes of Hopkinton; and nine cherished great-grandchildren: Zachary and Kayla Moore, Abigail, Emmitt, James, Carter, Morgan, Jackson and Anthony Bailey. In addition, she leaves behind her dear sister Ethel Rivers and beloved nieces Corrine Martin and Phyllis Roberts of Sauquoit; his sisters-in-law Carolyn Campion of Utica and Judith Barnes of Groton, Massachusetts, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, and her many good friends and “Dominoes Family” at The Oaks in Fort Edward.

Elizabeth was a devout Catholic who attended mass every Sunday until she was physically unable to do so in the last year of her life. She was also a meticulous housekeeper of whose home it was often said, “You could eat off the floor!” She loved dogs, and the breadth of her vast and whimsical collection of dachshund knickknacks was a source of joy to her and everyone who Saw it.

A self-described tomboy in her youth, she was also an accomplished and fiercely committed athlete who avidly took up tennis in her 40s, golf and downhill skiing in her 50s, cross country skiing in her 60s and continued to make exercise a part of her daily life well into her late 80s.

But undoubtedly what was most important to her was her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren, took great pride in all of their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to show them affection and love with kind words and heartfelt hugs.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee St., Utica. The family will receive funeral attendees at the church immediately following the service. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Elizabeth’s memory to the American Heart Association or the Fort Hudson Foundation of Fort Edward.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

