Elizabeth K. Powers

April 20, 1935 — July 25, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth “Betty” K. Powers, 84, of Glens Falls, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on July 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Kathryn (Casey) Maranville.
Glens Falls was Betty's home her entire life, graduating from St. Mary's Academy, class of 1954. After graduating, she worked for National Biscuit Co. in Glens Falls as an office manager. Later in life, she was a CNA for Hallmark Nursing Home, retiring in 1991. On Aug. 7, 1965, she married the love of her life, F. David Powers, and together they celebrated 54 years of devoted love. They were often found dancing in the kitchen to their favorite love songs.
She loved spending time with her family, vacationing, picnicking and going for long car rides around her beloved Lake George. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she enjoyed bragging about them every chance she had.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls, serving as a eucharistic minister, teaching faith formation to parish children and was instrumental in forming and coordinating the parish's “Come Home” program. Betty was an active member of the church's Community of God's Love Prayer Group and loved supporting her church in any way she could.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Marvin Maranville Jr.; her sister, Shirley Grant; brothers-in-law, Walter Grant, Gordon Strong and James Caldwell; sister-in-law, Patricia Powers; niece, Cathy Maranville; and nephews, Frederick and Jeffery Strong, Robert Maranville and Michael and Wayland Grant.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, David; son, F. David Powers II; daughters, Deborah (Walter) Teppo, Cynthia (Arthur) Broccoli and Diane (Sean) Brand. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Powers, Amanda and Nicholas Teppo, Michael and Max Broccoli and Jensen, Jackson, Jefferson and Jordan Brand; her sisters, Margaret Strong and Eileen Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom were her favorites.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the support and loving care given by her many caregivers, including Dr. Reeves, Dr. Tedesco, Lauren Hendershot and Theresa at Irongate Family Practice, Fort Hudson Nursing Home Diversion Program and the Hospice caregivers. A very special thank you for all the love and support provided by her personal caregivers, Kristine Hart, Joyce Moulton and Anita Greene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.