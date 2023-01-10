Feb. 4, 1927—Jan. 5, 2023

Elizabeth “Jessie” Roberts, age 95, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Gwen, Thursday, January 5, 2023 following a short illness with her children by her side.

Jessie was born February 4, 1927 in Granville, NY the daughter of William J. and Myfanwy (Owens) Roberts.

She was a 1944 graduate of Granville High School and a 1947 graduate of The Rutland Hospital School of Nursing with an RN degree.

Shortly after starting her nursing career she married Richard T. Roberts, Jr. in 1949. While raising her family of seven children she continued on a long sixty-two year career as an RN. Her career included work at Emma Laing Stevens Hospital, Indian River Nursing Home both located in Granville, Mary McClellan Hospital, Cambridge, NY and retiring from the Orchard Nursing Center, North Granville in 2009.

Jessie was baptized and raised in the Peniel Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the youth choir. She was a longtime parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church and a member of the Poultney Area St. David’s Society; she was very proud of her Welsh heritage.

Her life’s journey was filled with the joy of weddings, births, family gatherings, sporting events, travel and a “Saratoga racetrack/casino day” every once in a while!

Staying with Gwen and George at their Florida home was always a pleasure that she looked forward to.

Jessie was a wonderful reserved lady, possessing a personality and charm which won for her a legion of friends. All who knew her, loved her, and her co-workers knew her for the genuine worth her soul possessed. No lovelier mother ever reared a family; no effort was too great when her children or husband was a concern. Every hour of the day she was accomplishing something worthwhile for them and it is reflected back in their love and admiration for their mother. Her presence among us during her long life will continue always as a loving remembrance. She made us better people.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Richard “Tudor” Roberts who died in 1987; her son, Richard “Rick” Roberts in 1992 and his wife, Joyce (Concepcion) Roberts in 2004; her daughter, Carol Roberts in 2012. Also her sister Joyce Walsh (Harry) and her brother William J. Roberts (Marilyn).

She is survived by her children: Gary Roberts (Deborah), Larry Roberts (Kathleen), Gwen Schneider (George), William Roberts (Patricia), Rosanne Holcomb (Larry); and twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also her sister, Sherry Mason (Robert) of Elkhart, IN.

The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Gwen and George for the devotion and care they gave to mom these past years.

Funeral and interment services will be held in the spring.